Kris Jenner’s unfiltered red carpet photo reveals the real results of her $100K facelift

Kris Jenner was photographed up close while in Paris with daughter Kim Kardashian on October 16 2025, as the pair attended an event together. The image, captured at the French premiere of Kim’s new legal series All’s Fair, stood out because the 69-year-old matriarch appeared without her trademark oversized sunglasses. And with the photo taken by an independent agency - not one under her control - there was no opportunity for filters or retouching. Fans were quick to comment on the unfiltered image, with one saying: "Seeing unfiltered photos of Kris Jenner is a healthy reminder that everyone is human… no amount of surgery or treatments can turn you into forever 35 years old when you are 70."

"Finally," said another, adding: "These overly filtered pics drive me insane." Others stuck up for the Kardashians star, with one commenter saying: "I’m so bored of the constant vilification of [this] woman. Let people be. She looks fantastic, she’s happy, she’s a successful business woman. It was obvious those other pics were filtered."

In August 2025, after much speculation, Kris, 69, admitted to Vogue Arabia that she went under the knife, 15 years after her first facelift. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she shared. "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully - meaning you don’t want to do anything - then don’t do anything. But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version."

© FilmMagic Kris at the World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair"

© WireImage Kim and Kris teamed up for Kim's new TV show

The procedure was conducted by Dr Steven Levine, and Kris shared the experience with her family. "Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime," she said.

© @krisjenner Kris recently ditched her raven locks for a blonde look

"I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about ­themselves. Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful."

She also added that she wanted to redefine what aging should feel like. "I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there," she shared. "I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy. My blessing is my family. If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled."

Kris has been looking especially youthful lately

At the time, the reality TV star received a lot of backlash over the comments, with some saying it was tone deaf, and added to the unrealistic beauty standards that women are required to adhere to.