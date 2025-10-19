12 stars turning back the clock with shocking makeunders: From Demi Moore to Pamela Anderson

You may have noticed that more "natural" skincare and makeup looks are trending in Hollywood and beyond. We've seen it in makeup-free selfies and with celebrities keeping it real on social media instead of projecting the unattainable image we see on the red carpet. The stars are increasingly letting us behind the scenes to see the reality of their hard-working glam squads and stylists, acknowledging that, unlike most of us, they have a team of top-level professionals responsible for making them look impeccable from every angle.

The "Clean Girl" aesthetic took beauty by storm, and in what seems to be the latest chapter of aesthetic liberation, stars like Demi Moore, Lindsay Lohan and Pamela Anderson have been showing off stunning makeunders - whether with more natural makeup or more subtle cosmetic enhancements.

When it comes to cosmetic procedures, Dr. José María Ricart, Medical Director of IMR, a clinic specialising in Dermatology, Hair & Scalp Medicine and Aesthetic Medicine, explains that it's much easier to achieve a natural image these days thanks to the new advances in the field.

"I started in aesthetic medicine 20 years ago and there has been a continuous evolution of products, procedures and technology," he says. "The objective of these advances is, of course, that they give you much better results - but treatments are also friendlier, faster, more painless and less invasive."

Goals, too, have evolved along with the newest cosmetic surgeries and treatments. As the doctor notes, "What most people want is to look younger without anyone noticing that they've had work done."

While they haven't revealed whether they've had treatments themselves, these are six stars we think are looking better than ever with their natural-looking makeunders - what do you think?

While in her late 50s, Demi had more dramatic cheekbones Demi Moore in 2021 When the Hollywood icon modeled in the Fendi Couture show in January 2021, fans noted that she seemed to have an entirely new look, with one saying she looked "nothing like Demi Moore". While Demi never confirmed or denied that she'd had any skincare treatments or prodedures, just a few years later she seemed to have turned back the clock... Aged 62, the Oscar nominated star showed off a softer look Demi Moore in 2024 In her Oscar nominted role in The Substance, the star plays a world-famous aerobics instructor who agrees to undergo an experiment that creates a younger version of herself after being fired from her television job on her 50th birthday. And as she hit the red carpets to promote the film she had a fresh, radiant - and natural-looking - image as she put her best face forward.

© Getty Images Promoting her Netflix documentary, Pamela made a statement with her Baywatch-era glam Pamela Anderson in 2023 In January 2023, Pamela Anderson's big comeback began with the premiere of her Netflix documentary: Pamela, A Love Story. Recapturing her Baywatch bombshell days, she opted for a red look that echoed her iconic red swimsuit and also channelled her 90s self with smokey eyes and ultra-lined, pouty lips. It reflected all of the elements of the beauty look that had defined her from the beginning of her career. © Getty Images The star make a 180-degree turn the following year in favor of minimal makeup and pared-down hairstyles Pamela Anderson in 2024 It came as a shock when just a year later she emerged with a pared down natural look coinciding with her starring role in Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, a movie that marked what would be just the latest chapter of her phoenix-like resurrection. Her 180º turn saw her wear minimal makeup, a simple hairstyle and a sophisticatedly chic wardrobe far removed from her Playboy model past - but is no less iconic.

© Getty Images Friends icon Courteney Cox said her aesthetic treatments were a 'mistake' Courteney Cox in 2018 The Friends icon opted for some aesthetic touch-ups which she later called a "mistake" during a podcast interview. "It's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off - so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself. You look in the mirror and go, 'That looks good'... and you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person." © Getty Images She opted to remove her fillers for a more natural look Courteney Cox in 2022 The Scream star has instead embraced a much more natural image that she has achieved by removing her overdone fillers. "I messed up a lot," she said in the interview, later adding: "Now luckily, I... was able to reverse most of that... Now I'm actually just older."

© Getty Images Supermodel Adriana Lima felt the need to respond to fans speculating on her cosmetic treatments Adriana Lima in 2023 Brazilian model Adriana explained that her new look in 2023 had to do with the fact that she had just given birth to her son barely a year ago, but social media commenters insisted that she must have had some kind of cosmetic surgery. Her response in an Instagram post was clear: "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs. Thanks for your concern." © Getty Images The 43-year-old Victoria's Secret star showed off a pared-down look the following year Adriana Lima in 2024 The following year Adriana was fresh-faced and glowy at the premiere ofThe Thicket in Los Angeles. The Victoria's Secret Angel also returned to the lingerie brand's famed catwalk in 2024, and was on the runway in 2025 for labels from Tory Burch to Fendi. Her advice for those who want to follow in her footsteps as a VS Angel? “Be yourself, don’t be afraid to show your personality, and go for it.”

© Getty Images Many say the former child star looks younger today than she did over five years ago Lindsay Lohan in 2019 Lindsay Lohan's story is one of of ups and downs with a happy ending. After overcoming her early 2000s 'It girl' phase complete with brushes with the law paparazzi following her day to day in real time, the former child star entered her 30s with a glamorous look despite career setbacks. In just a few years she'd make a comeback with a whole new, more effortless look. © Getty Images Lindsay is now a mother and is starring in Freakier Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis Lindsay Lohan in 2024 Now approaching 40, Lindsay has also recaptured that natural freshness that first catapulted her to fame. In an interview with Elle, Linsday denied rumours she'd had a facelift, and revealed her beauty secrets are "very specific" skincare, eye patches and revealed: "I'm into lasers". She also shared a makeup free photo alongside her Dubai-based dermatologist Dr. Radmila Lukian.