Celebrity couples you totally forgot about – including Taylor Swift and her 'best friend'

While some may have forgotten about this iconic couple, Swifties certainly haven't. Just listen to 'Back to December', the devastating track that she wrote about their breakup. They're also one of the few couples on their list that remain friends to this day – which is basically a miracle in the world of showbusiness.

Taylor and Taylor (lovingly nicknamed Taylor Squared by fans) met on the set of Valentine's Day in 2009 and were subsequently spotted all over town on sweet dinner dates. Ah, young love.

Their romance quickly fizzled, though, with Taylor later hinting in the aforementioned song that she regretted ending things with him, and that he was incredibly gracious about the breakup. "He's one of my best friends. He's wonderful, and we'll always be close. I'm so thankful for that," she told Glamour months later.

The duo have only had kind words to say about each other over the years, and the Twilight actor even starred in the Grammy winner's music video for 'I Can See You' in 2023.

He took to the stage on the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour to see the video's debut, and couldn't help but sing her praises in the process. ''I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer – but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I'm honored to know you," he sweetly declared. If an ex can say this about you, you know you've won in life.

Not only are they besties all these years later, but the blonde beauty is also close with his wife, who coincidentally is also named Taylor (yes, really). I wonder, is their group chat named Taylor Cubed?