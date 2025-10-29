Luke Bryan gets candid about his marriage to wife Caroline

Country singer Luke Bryan has opened up in a recent interview about his wife of 18 years, Caroline, saying that she has supported him through thick and thin through all life’s ups and downs. The star praised his wife for raising their two sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 17, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 15, as well as Luke's nieces and nephew after the deaths of his sister, Kelly, and his brother-in-law. In a candid chat on the CNN Podcast All There Is with Anderson Cooper, he said: "Well, I don't know anybody that could have done what she's done. I mean, she goes into life thinking she's marrying a country music singer, and then next thing you know, she's helping the girls and the boys and still putting up with my antics."

"It's been an amazing journey. And it wouldn't, you know it couldn't have gone on without walking in that bar [Dingus MaGee's] at Georgia Southern," he added. Luke added that his wife had had her own share of grief over the years, too, but somehow still manages to always show love and support to everyone else around her.

"She lost… her brother and [sister-in-law] lost a young 7-month-old baby [Brett]. And we've had to watch them deal with grief, losing a seven month old, very close to us and we love them," he said, adding: "It's just life is hard out there." Speaking about grief, he said candidly: "Your life will never be the same." He also shared that frogs remind his mom of his brother, Chris, and red birds remind Luke and his wife of his sister, Kelly.

© Getty Images Caroline and Luke have been married for 18 years

The American Idol star has opened up in the past about the challenges of raising teenagers before, saying they have "hijacked" their parents' schedules. During an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Mark he explained how his kids now doing "all forms of sports" have taken over their parents' lives.

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Luke with fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood

"Their sports have hijacked my wife's life, mainly," he shared, before joking: "We love planning trips and then canceling them for travel baseball schedules." Still, he maintained of his boys: "They're amazing. We're having a blast."

Luke also opened up about how he and fellow American Idol judge, singer Carrie Underwood, bond over both raising sons, sharing that they "have fun" because his kids "are a few years older than hers, so I know where she's at in her path, raising two boys, and then I know where I'm at in my path."

© Getty Images Luke performs during CMA Fest 2025

Further giving insight into raising teenagers, Luke also noted that the fact that one of them already drives is "terrifying."

© Instagram Luke and Caroline adopted his sister's three children after their parents died

"Obviously I've got my nephew who lives with us too, he's 23 now. So he's trying to go and conquer life," he went on, before emphasizing: "But the boys are great, they're my buddies. We hang out now!"