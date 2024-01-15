Kieran Culkin's ultra-rare photos with wife Jazz Charton and children Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf

Kieran Culkin is on a high right now. The 41-year-old actor has been in the industry for many years, but he's currently getting plenty of attention for his hilarious role as Roman Roy in the hugely successful drama series Succession after picking up the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Drama earlier this month, as well as the same award at the Critics Choice Awards which took place on Sunday evening.

The star, who is the younger brother of Home Alone actor, Macaulay, was quick to leave the audience at both Hollywood award ceremonies in fits of laughter with his dry humour and one-liners, but Kieran also gave a heartfelt shoutout to his wife, Jazz Charton, and their two children, Kinsey Sioux, aged four, and Wilder Wolf, aged two.

© Emma McIntyre Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

Jazz joined her famous husband on the red carpet of the two glitzy A-list events, but the couple, who wed in 2013, prefer to keep their private life mostly away from the spotlight. However, they have occasionally shared gorgeous family photos on social media giving an insight into their life away from work.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton's adorable family of four seen in extremely rare snaps…

London Calling © Instagram Since Jazz is from the UK, the couple have made a few trips to London in recent years and have taken their children with them to explore the sights of the English capital. This photo was shared in October last year and sees the mother-of-two having lots of fun with her little ones while posing on a bench. Other snaps in the same post saw them walking the streets of London at sunset and doing some boat spotting on the river Thames.



Under the sea © Instagram Elsewhere during the family holiday to Jazz's hometown, the famous parents took their son and daughter on a day out to the London aquarium. This photo shows Kensi admiring an enormous turtle from behind the safety glass.



Spooky season © Instagram How cool is this photo? The family of four embraced the spooky season and dressed up in fun Halloween costumes last year. Jazz and her daughter, Kensi, were matching in their witch costumes, while little Wilder Wolf was adorable in a lion's costume. Kieran, ever the joker, looked equal parts hilarious and scary in a crow mask.



A heart full of love © Instagram This snap is adorable. Jazz wrote a relatable caption alongside a photo of her two little ones having a snuggle in front of an incredible view. The mother-of-two wrote: "Oh just when the exhaustion and stress of parenthood makes me think life was better before kids they do stuff like this and [crying face]."



On set fun © Instagram When your dad is in the cast of one of the biggest TV shows of all time, it comes with some perks. In 2022, Kieran was filming the final season of Succession and took his kids along to set. This photo shows the Roman Roy actor lying on a cosy chair with his daughter in between takes. Cute.



The home of the Roys © Instagram The father-of-two was also spotted exploring more of the apartment which belonged to his on-screen dad in the show, Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox. We'd recognise that iconic staircase anywhere!



Who is Kieran Culkin's wife?

Kieran Culkin is married to Jazz Charton. Although she was not in the public eye when they got together, Jazz has since accompanied her husband to various events such as award shows and the premiere of Succession's fourth season which was released in spring 2023.

Jazz is from the UK and was born in London, but the star was working for an advertising agency at a firm in the States after moving to New York. The couple met in a bar in the Big Apple in 2012 and Kieran told The Hollywood Reporter that it was her British accent that caught his attention.

After dating for a year, the couple decided to elope in June 2013 in Iowa. In 2017, Jazz posted a snap on Instagram marking their anniversary which gave insight into their unique nuptials. "#Tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I've ever made."