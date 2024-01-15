Kieran Culkin's ultra-rare photos with wife Jazz Charton and children Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf

Kieran Culkin is on a high right now. The 41-year-old actor has been in the industry for many years, but he's currently getting plenty of attention for his hilarious role as Roman Roy in the hugely successful drama series Succession after picking up the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Drama earlier this month, as well as the same award at the Critics Choice Awards which took place on Sunday evening.
The star, who is the younger brother of Home Alone actor, Macaulay, was quick to leave the audience at both Hollywood award ceremonies in fits of laughter with his dry humour and one-liners, but Kieran also gave a heartfelt shoutout to his wife, Jazz Charton, and their two children, Kinsey Sioux, aged four, and Wilder Wolf, aged two.
Jazz joined her famous husband on the red carpet of the two glitzy A-list events, but the couple, who wed in 2013, prefer to keep their private life mostly away from the spotlight. However, they have occasionally shared gorgeous family photos on social media giving an insight into their life away from work.
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton's adorable family of four seen in extremely rare snaps…
Who is Kieran Culkin's wife?
Kieran Culkin is married to Jazz Charton. Although she was not in the public eye when they got together, Jazz has since accompanied her husband to various events such as award shows and the premiere of Succession's fourth season which was released in spring 2023.
Jazz is from the UK and was born in London, but the star was working for an advertising agency at a firm in the States after moving to New York. The couple met in a bar in the Big Apple in 2012 and Kieran told The Hollywood Reporter that it was her British accent that caught his attention.
After dating for a year, the couple decided to elope in June 2013 in Iowa. In 2017, Jazz posted a snap on Instagram marking their anniversary which gave insight into their unique nuptials. "#Tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I've ever made."