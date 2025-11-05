All the celebrities who have cloned their dogs — from Tom Brady to Barbra Streisand

Are we living in the future? From driverless cars to celebrities joy-riding to space, it feels like we have officially entered the next era. And A-listers are leading the way. Tom Brady just announced that his new dog Junie is a clone of his late dog Lua. Yes, you read that right. A clone. Through an announcement from Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company that the former quarterback is an investor in, Tom confirmed that the clone of the pit bull mix was successful.

Tom shared his late dog Lua with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The pup died in December 2023. The seven time Super Bowl champion stepped out with his new dog June, who looked freakishly similar to Lua. "I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family," Tom said in the release. "A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed."

But Tom isn't the only celebrity to clone his beloved pet. Here are all the A-listers living in the future.

© Getty Images Tom Brady Tom's dog Lua was an integral member of his family. The former couple adopted her while they were married and the football player often posted about her to social media. In December 2023, Gisele announced Lua's death to Instagram, writing: "Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua." Tom is now the owner of Lua's clone, Junie, and another dog named Fluffy.

© Instagram Barbra Streisand Just before the Funny Girl star's dog Samantha died in 2017, Barbra Streisand had the cells from the dog's mouth and stomach taken. With those cells, the singer cloned her beloved pet not once, but twice. Her two puppies, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlet, are clones. "I'm waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have [Samantha's] brown eyes and seriousness," she told Variety.

© Instagram Diane von Furstenberg The 78-year-old fashion designer and her husband Barry Diller cloned their late Jack Russell into terrier puppies. The couple cloned their dog named Shannon into five "daughters." Speaking about Shannon, Barry told The Irish Times: "How can you even describe what you love? She was a super dog. She was just the loveliest, most adventurous – she was a wondrous little animal." DVF and Barry paid some $100,000 on the process which included implanting DNA into a dog egg.

© Getty Images Simon Cowell Simon Cowell is the dad to one son but the dog-parent to many. The America's Got Talent judge has three Yorkshire terriers – Squiddly, Diddly, and Freddy. He told The Sun in 2018: "I am 100 per cent cloning the dogs, all of them. We've thoroughly looked into it, got all the details and I can prove to you I'm going to clone them. There is documentation."