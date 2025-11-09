Jennifer Lawrence reveals which Kardashian she finds "most annoying"

Actress Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hold back when it came to sharing her thoughts on The Kardashians during a playful lie detector challenge with Robert Pattinson. The Oscar-winning actress, 35, who’s long admitted to being a huge fan of reality TV, was quizzed by her Die My Love co-star about whether she still keeps up with the famous family in an interview with Vanity Fair. "Not this season," she confessed with a laugh. "I’ve been on TikTok but no." When Robert held up a photo of Khloé Kardashian and asked if she was her favorite, Lawrence immediately answered, "Yes!" before cheekily adding, "Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts."

Pressed to explain, The Hunger Games star continued, "Because everything has to be an announcement! Like, 'I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.' Just wear whatever you want - don’t make an announcement about it! Or, 'I don’t have a TV in my room.' Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!"

Jennifer has been promoting her new film and also appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week. During a playful interview on Thursday, the actress couldn’t help but burst into exaggerated, fake tears several times. During the start of her chat with the talk show host, Jennifer admitted that she was "nervous" and shared that she felt as though she were "annoying" in interviews when she was younger.

Jennifer then went on to discuss her new movie and how grateful she felt about working with the director, Lynne Ramsay. "Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless," reads the IMDb synopsis.

"Lynne Ramsay is someone I've always wanted to work with. So basically, she cracked it and she's a genius and… I can't believe I'm still talking!" explained Jennifer. Visibly overwhelmed with emotion, Jennifer burst into loud, dramatic wails.

"No, stop crying! Stop crying! No, this is fun! You're having fun on a talk show! Stop crying. Just trust me, this is fun." said Jimmy. "Ok," replied Jennifer as she began to laugh.

During an interview on the Las Culturistas podcast, Jennifer revealed that she didn't need an intimacy coordinator on set for her scenes with Robert. "We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really … I felt really safe with Rob," she shared. "He is not pervy and very in love with [partner] Suki [Waterhouse].

We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird, like, 'Does he think I like him?'" She continued: "If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to [expletive] them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that."