David Beckham's sister Joanne just wore the slinkiest Posh Spice-style dress

David Beckham received his Knighthood from Windsor Castle this week, and the whole Beckham clan has been celebrating ever since! On Tuesday evening, the UK's most famous celebrity family headed to Gordon Ramsey's restaurant to mark the occasion, and we were delighted to see the party in full swing. Hiring out a private room at the chef's Michelin-star restaurant in Chelsea to mark the occasion, David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper enjoyed the festivities, alongside their nearest and dearest, including David's parents, VB's mum and dad, and also David's two sisters, Lynn and Joanne.

Joanne's slinky, violet-colored gown really stole the show - it was a satin maxi number with a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. The blonde beauty wore her picture-perfect locks slicked back, and she accessorised her ensemble with chic high heels, shoulder-grazing chandelier earrings, and glamorous, evening makeup. The 43-year-old's dress looked so elegant, and, as a fashion editor who has followed Victoria's brand for years, it is absolutely something that her fashion designer sister-in-law would wear. It's simple, timeless, and free from dad trends - very Posh Spice style.

David shared a picture of his family, including sisters Lynn and Joanne, dad Ted, and mother, Sandra

David posed alongside Victoria and his sister, Joanne

Joanne Beckham - David's supportive sister

There are seven years between David and Joanne, and the siblings famously share a close bond. The doting aunt to David and Victoria's four children often shares snapshots of the famous family on her own private social media portals. The 43-year-old rarely appears in public, but when she does, she is always in support of her family. We last saw the entrepreneur in June, when she headed to Victoria's flagship store in London, which was hosting an event to celebrate a new jewellery launch. The mother-of-one was memorably dressed head-to-toe in VB's label, rocking a smart and stunning caramel-colored top with wide lapels, and she teamed it with simple brown trousers and chic sandals. With her hair tied back, her natural beauty shone through.

© Instagram Joanne has a wonderful relationship with her nieces and nephews

Joanne in the spotlight

Joanne has had a variety of successful business ventures throughout the years. The former hairdresser notably launched a luxury concierge service, named 'We Are Your City', although it sadly closed in 2020. In 2017, Joanne began dating Big Brother contestant Kris Donnelly, and the couple went on to welcome their first daughter, Peggy. Sadly, six months after the tot was born, they separated.