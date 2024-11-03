Justin Bieber's wife Hailey shares two new photos of baby Jack Blues

Since his arrival in August, Jack Blues Bieber has been largely kept out of the public eye.

His parents, Hailey and Justin Bieber, shared a photo of his tiny feet to mark his arrival in summer, and since then the baby has been shielded from the spotlight, aside from a post last week when Hailey shared another photo of her son's feet.

This time, they were peeking out from a baby with an 'I Voted' sticker stuck to his foot, with Hailey using the adorable snap to encourage her followers to get involved in the election.

© Instagram Hailey posted a sweet snap of baby Jack Blues to Instagram

Clearly buoyed by the reaction to her post, Hailey shared two more brand new photos of baby Jack, including one of his whole body for the first time, rather than just a glimpse of his feet.

New photos of Jack Blues

In a carousel of photos from October, Hailey shared an insight into Jack's first Halloween. The cute snapshot showed Hailey dressed as Disney cartoon Kim Possible, while was disguised as Kim's sidekick, Ron Stoppable.

© Instagram

As for baby Jack, he was dressed in a velvet pink onesie, masquerading as Kim's naked mole rat pet, Rufus.

Hailey's fans were delighted by the glimpse of Jack and his cute costume, writing: Jack as Rufus… We're obsessed!" as well as cooing over the rare photo of baby Bieber.

As well as the cute costume photo, Hailey also posted another photo of her son's feet, this time dressed in a fluffy pair of socks and a skull-print romper suit courtesy of Nightmare Before Christmas.

© Instagram Hailey shared a photo of baby Jack's little feet

Rare baby photos

Hailey and Justin aren't the only celebs who shared rare photos of their baby in honor of Halloween.

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023 and are yet to share a photo of his face, but opted to share a cute snap of their son standing up dressed in a baby bat costume.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky

The youngest of the blended Kardashian-Barker family stands in front of a bookshelf, perusing his collection ahead of bedtime – too cute!

Rocky celebrated his first birthday on November 1st, and fans had expected the couple to share more photos of him to celebrate the big day, but aside from a look at his party, which saw a carousel erected in their family garden, his birthday was kept private for the family.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for more glimpses of the mini-celebs!