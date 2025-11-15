Inside Claire Danes' marriage to A-list husband and their 3 gorgeous children

Claire Danes' newest show, The Beast In Me, has fans very excited. The 46-year-old actress stars in the Netflix psychological thriller, which premiered on Thursday, November 13, alongside Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, and Natalie Morales. "It's so good," one fan commented on Brittany's Instagram post. The eight-episode series is Claire's first since the 2023 mystery drama, Full Circle. The multi-Emmy-winning actress' life on-screen is routinely very exciting but it is her life off-screen that is even more intriguing.

Claire is married to fellow actor Hugh Dancy. The couple have been married for 16 years, after meeting in 2006, and manage to keep their private life just that. Claire and Hugh are parents to three children. The Fleishman Is In Trouble actress told Elle in 2013: "I've always wanted to have kids, but I'm glad I didn't until now. When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it."

Here's everything HELLO! knows about the two actors, their children, and their love life.

© Getty Images Claire and Hugh met on set While filming the movie, Evening, in 2006, Claire and Hugh caught each other's eyes. The two actors were friends first, but things quickly became romantic. "I was very recently single, and I had never been single before, so we were just friends for a while," Claire told Marie Claire in 2017. "[Hugh and I] met in Rhode Island when it was at its most audaciously beautiful, in the fall. And there was one day when we were bicycling by the water, and it was sparkly and idyllic, and I just had this dumb epiphany, like, 'I'm really just happy.'"

© Getty Images 2009 was a big year for the couple Hugh proposed to Claire in early 2009. And in September of the same year, the happy couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in France. Claire's friend, Mamie Gummer, opened up to People about the couple's relationship: "I was there when [their courtship] was happening and it's something that I will never forget. I'm incredibly happy for them. They are perfect for each other."

© Getty Images Claire and Hugh welcomed their first child in 2012 Three years after they wed, Claire and Hugh welcomed their son, Cyrus Michael Christopher on December 17. The new mom spent that holiday season "getting to know [the] new Dancy," she told People. Cyrus was the couple's only son for six years – but was "excited" about becoming a big brother.

© Getty Images Claire had Rowan in 2018 While starring in Homeland – the show Claire is best known from – Claire gave birth to her second son, Rowan, on August 27. A few months before her second child arrived, Claire opened up to Howard Stern about her decision to have another baby. "This was planned," she said. "We've been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened."

© Getty Images The couple welcomed baby number three in 2023 Claire and Hugh welcomed their third child in 2023. While the couple shared the names of their sons with the world, they decided to keep their daughter's name private. In July 2023, the actors were seen on a walk with their baby girl in New York City. At the time, Claire told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: "Cyrus was sort of resigned to [gaining a new little sibling]. I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan." She went on: "But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake, and he was categorically opposed to the idea."