The Homeland star and her Hannibal star husband are already parents of two boys

Congratulations are in order for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, as the two have officially welcomed their third child, and it's a baby girl!

Claire, 44, and Hugh, 48, are already parents to sons Rowan, four, and Cyrus, 10, and their baby news was confirmed by a rep to People.

The couple have had a pretty private relationship since the beginning of their romance, having met while filming the movie Evening in Newport, Rhode Island back in 2006.

VIDEO: Motherhood Through Celebrity Eyes

Looking back on the start of her relationship and what sold her on the actor, the Fleishman is in Trouble actress told Porter Magazine: "When we first started sorta-kinda-dating for real (ish), I had an ornament-making party for Christmas, and he helped organize it.

"Then he made an ornament of cowboy paper dolls, and I thought, 'and he crafts?' That was it. You have me for the rest of our lives."

SEE: Claire Danes looks so in love with real-life Romeo at Tribeca Film Festival

The pair got engaged in February of 2009, going on to tie the knot the very same year in September in a private ceremony in France.

© Getty Images Claire welcomed her third child

It was confirmed in January that the couple were expecting their third child, and in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she confirmed that their two sons were not as excited by the prospect of becoming older brothers.

She stated that 10-year-old Cyrus was "was sort of resigned to it." She jokingly added: "I mean, the worst has already happened. His name is Rowan."

LOOK: Claire Danes stuns in sweeping gown with cut-out detail as she cradles baby bump

"But Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," she continued. "He was categorically opposed to the idea."

© Getty Images The couple are also parents to sons Rowan and Cyrus

"He said, 'Yeah, no, no. I don't like it. I don't like it. I like peace, Mama.' I was like, 'You like peace?' That's rich, because that dude does not shut up. He said, 'When it comes out of your tummy, we'll give it to a family that doesn't have a baby ... 'cause we're done.'"

MORE: Claire Danes is pregnant – all we know about her relationship with Hugh Dancy

"So no, he was less than thrilled." The couple raise their children in their West Village, NYC home.

© Getty Images Claire and Hugh have been together since 2006

In a conversation with People in May at the Fleishman is in Trouble FYC event in Los Angeles, she opened up about portraying moms of all kinds while also expecting a baby herself.

THROWBACK: Claire Danes hopes Homeland character 'gets some relief'

"I played quite unconventional moms and I've been very happy to do that," she said. "And I think one of the last remaining taboos is a mother who appears to abandon their children.

© Getty Images Their pregnancy was announced this January

"I think there are very few people who we judge more harshly than that," the Homeland star continued. "I think it's important to consider why that might happen and there's probably a much more complex reason than we initially think."