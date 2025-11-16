Bethenny Frankel looks unrecognisable as she channels Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface

Entrepreneur and TV personality Bethenny Frankel looked completely different as she channelled Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic look in the hit movie Scarface, which also starred Al Pacino. The former Real Housewives of New York star donned a blonde wig and slinky emerald dress as she continues to celebrate her "birthday month." The star turned 55 on November 4 and recently shared a snap of herself in a bikini with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton with the caption "Cheers to the freakin' weekend/birthday month."

Bethenny served full 1980s glam in an outfit that felt like a deliberate love letter to Michelle Pfeiffer’s unforgettable Elvira Hancock in Scarface. She wore a sleek, emerald-green satin gown that glided over her figure with that same liquid shine Michelle made iconic. The Skinny Girl mogul arrived at ZZ's Club in Miami, Florida, on Saturday November 14, accompanied by Chris.

The dress featured a plunging V-neckline, thin, delicate straps, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, all signature elements of Elvira’s slinky, high-octane evening looks. The silhouette was minimalist yet glamorous, echoing the cool, effortless sensuality of Michelle’s character.

© GC Images Bethenny arrives at ZZ's Club on November 15, 2025

Bethenny completed the look with silver stiletto heels, sparkling bracelets, and a polished clutch, posing beside a vintage-style car that only amplified the retro energy. Her sharp, shoulder-length bob with full fringe sealed the reference, a modern twist on Elvira’s icy, immaculate hair.

© GC Images Bethenny is celebrating her "birthday month"

Bethenny recently revealed that she previously dated Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend Jim Curtis, making the reveal on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast in September 2025.

"I dated Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend and he was a nice guy," Bethenny said, adding that she was not going to get too much into detail "out of respect" for his and Jennifer's relationship. She did, however, mention that they dated "maybe 10 years ago."

© Getty Images Bethenny and Chris Appleton at Wimbledon

"I'm happy for her, and I want to say this in the right way. His name is Jim Curtis, and he's getting a lot of attention because he's with her now and he's in like the wellness space,” she added.

Bethenny in 2009 with her Real Housewives of New York costars

"I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it's been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she's sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her," she added.

"I think this is good. I like it, and I'm happy for her and for him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man," Bethenny said.