Keith Urban performs Pink Pony Club for Donald Trump at private billionaire's party

Keith Urban was the man of the moment over the weekend when he performed at Australian billionaire, Anthony Pratt's, private party. The event was held at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, November 15, where President Donald Trump was in attendance. Keith — who recently split from his wife, Nicole Kidman — performed Chappell Roan's hit "Pink Pony Club" while the guests watched on. According to an Instagram post from user @tali.florida, the country music star also performed "Is This Love."

"President Trump at Anthony Pratt (who just so generously pledged 5 Billion Dollars toward American manufacturing projects) holiday party at the Mar a lago #palmneach [sic] great food, lots of French fries, Amazing people and great entertainment by Keith Urban," the guest wrote.

© WireImage Keith performed a hit the LGBTQ anthem by Chappell Roan

The president was seen sitting alongside the Australian businessman, who is a staunch supporter of the politician. He donated $10 million to Trump's election campaign in 2024 and according to Axios, Anthony also pledged an astonishing $5 billion in support of Trump's plans to reindustralize the U.S.

© Fairfax Media President of the United States Donald Trump was celebrating businessman Anthony Pratt

An LGBTQ anthem

Keith's choice of song may have surprised some as the hit is an LGBTQ anthem about finding self-acceptance and freedom in a queer community. "Well... I can't help but wonder how @chappellroan feels about Keith Urban singing her song at Mar a Lago," one fan wrote. "Was that song choice ironic?" Many others mirrored their statement.

© Getty Images Pink Pony Club was created by Chappell Roan

It's by far the first time Keith has sung the song, however, and previously revealed he "almost cried," the first time he heard it, as he loved it so much.

Keith's performance came the same day he returned to social media for the first time since his split from Nicole in September. He took the opportunity to promote his CBS show, The Road, devoted to finding the next "big thing" in country music to support himself and Blake Shelton on tour.

The 58-year-old broke social media cover to share a clip from the series with he and Blake hilariously looking back on their early days in Nashville – and the disastrous hair choices.

"You know you learn a lot when you've been on the road for more than a few years... especially when it comes to your hair… right @keithurban???" the post's caption read as photos with his various hairstyles — from a bob to flowing long locks — were shown.

Keith's return to social media amid divorce

© Getty Images Keith recently returned to social media after his split from Nicole

Keith has continued to tour despite his break-up from Nicole after almost two decades of marriage. Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30 2025 amid his High and Alive world tour.

The Hollywood actress cited "irreconcilable differences," on the divorce documents. There was speculation that Keith was romancing his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh, after he changed the lyrics of one of his love songs that was once dedicated to Nicole.

It seemed to instead reference Maggie, but Keith set the record straight during the final stop of his tour in Nashville, just before performing his 2002 hit, "You'll Think of Me."

"I’ve been covering it like this for a long time," he told fans, adding pointedly: "Stop reading stuff into it."

Keith once again tweaked the lyrics during his latest performance, turning the line "But you’ll think of me" into "But I betcha think about me!" Despite the change, the singer insists there was no hidden meaning behind the switch.