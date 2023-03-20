Michelle Obama reunited with rarely-seen daughter during podcast appearance - revealing their close bond The former FLOTUS is a doting mom to daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama became an empty nester in 2020 after her youngest daughter Sasha left home to attend college.

Sasha, 21, is in her final year at the University of Southern California, and lives with her older sister Malia, 24, in Los Angeles, quite some way from her parents - who are based in Washington D.C.

So the former FLOTUS was delighted when she was recently reunited with one of her daughters at her debut, The Light Podcast, episode.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about motherhood and daughters Malia and Sasha

Loading the player...

Michelle sat down to chat to Today star Hoda Kotb earlier in March, and during the chat, Hoda revealed that one of her daughters was actually there too!

"We should point out one of your beautiful daughters is here with us," she revealed.

MORE: Michelle Obama debuts stylish new hairstyle - and wow!

MORE: How Michelle and Barack Obama's daughter Sasha faced a difficult health diagnosis

Wanting to keep their privacy, Hoda didn't disclose which daughter was present, but it's safe to say Michelle was made up by their attendance.

Michelle Obama reunited with one of her daughters at her recent new podcast launch

"I got one. That's part of my glow right now. When your children leave and they come back, oh, it's just like, you're here. You're here. So I have one of them with me," she replied.

During the conversation, Michelle gave an insight into her children's lives growing up in The White House, where Barack Obama was in office between 2009-2017.

MORE: Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's unique living situation revealed

MORE: Michelle Obama wows in a figure-flattering jumpsuit

"So do not get me wrong, it was a privilege to serve, but it was hard and it was hard on our family, it was hard on my daughters growing up in the spotlight," she told Hoda, after being asked whether or not she was happier now than when Barack was in office.

Malia and Sasha Obama grew up in The White House

She said: "Being first lady of this country was the greatest honor. It was the greatest honor of my life, and I took it seriously. I worked my butt off for this nation because I felt like if you are here for eight years, I wanted to leave and show something. I wanted to touch some lives. I wanted to open that house up. I wanted people flowing through it. I wanted kids to feel like they were a part of that house.

PHOTOS: Michelle and Barack Obama look 'like teenagers' in sweet Valentine's Day tributes to one another

"So every event was well thought out. We included a broader set of communities. We had music. We had Girl Scouts camping out. I didn't want a day to go by that that house didn't feel full and loved."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.