Lauren Sanchez reflects on emotional weekend with fiancé Jeff Bezos and their $100 million move

Lauren Sanchez took to social media to reflect on her special weekend in Washington D.C. with her fiancé Jeff Bezos at the Bezos Courage and Civility Awards.

The journalist, 54, and her partner, 60, hosted the gala on March 14, honoring the work of two individuals in particular – Admiral William H. McRaven and actress and entrepreneur Eva Longoria.

Lauren took to Instagram sharing photos from her weekend in the nation's capital, hanging out with the likes of Jewel, Gloria Estefan, Sunny Hostin, and her sister Elena Sanchez during the gala and outside of it.

"What a great weekend in DC," she captioned the photos, and received supportive fan comments like: "Our city! Those cherry blossoms. That DRESS!! Making a difference," and: "Such a beautiful photo, you are so gorgeous!"

With the contributions of past recipients Van Jones, Dolly Parton, and more, Jeff and Lauren awarded Admiral McRaven and Eva with $50 million each for their various philanthropic causes.

The former The View host penned on social media after the gala: "Jeff and I are incredibly humbled and honored to announce our next Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipients!

"Eva Longoria and Admiral Bill McRaven will each receive $50 million to take on some of the causes that they are deeply passionate about."

While Admiral McRaven was honored for his work in public service and administration, Eva, a close friend of Lauren, was celebrated for her work in empowering the Latino community in the country and beyond.

Lauren even choked up during her introductory speech for Eva, inviting her on stage by saying: "Superheroes look like you," and pulling her into a big hug before presenting her with the 2024 Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren with honoree Eva Longoria

She detailed: "What an incredibly emotional and uplifting evening with our newest Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipients. Eva Longoria is such an inspiration.

"She once said superheroes and even everyday heroes don't often look like her father, or sound like her Tio – her uncle. But they can and they should."

Expanding upon Eva's extensive work, Lauren continued: "Growing up as a little girl in Corpus Christi, her philanthropy started small. Over the years through her work with Eva's Heroes, the Eva Longoria Foundation and other organizations, she has championed those with special needs and the Latina community which is at the heart of her work.

"Through her programs on mentorship, leadership, robotics and focus on entrepreneurship, Eva has championed Latinas and continues to do so as a storyteller. Eva, you know what, it turns out, superheroes look like you. Jeff and I are so excited to see what you do next."

In her speech, Eva powerfully stated: "The American dream is only real when it's accessible to everybody," saying she bet on Latinas because that helped build families, communities, and nations.

© Getty Images "The American dream is only real when it's accessible to everybody."

"To Lauren and Jeff, you honor me tonight with this tremendous responsibility. Latinos are rarely seen in this country, so I thank you for seeing me and our work. And I hope I can do so with the kind of courage and civility you are both known for."

