Nepo babies who rejected the spotlight - including one celebrity who 'couldn't handle' fame

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest adopted their daughter Ruby when she was nine years old, and never pressured her to follow them into the entertainment industry. She keeps a low profile as a computer game editor, yet went public with her gender transition in 2021 to help others like her feel seen and heard. Ruby spoke to Into More in 2023 about her journey, offering heartfelt advice to other transgender people who were struggling to come out. "It all depends. Different people have different situations. Some, by hiding themselves, might be safe. But if you don’t think you’re going to get kicked out of your house or if you don’t think you’re going to be in mortal danger…then come out, because you’ll feel much more relieved, even if it’s just to your friends," she said.

"Or tell someone you trust. Then you can start out on your path, which includes letting everyone know what your preferred pronouns are."Jamie Lee and Christopher have been supportive of their daughter's choice from the beginning, and the actress reiterated her support in an interview with Morning Joe in 2023. "This life is about love. Being a parent is about love, and I love Ruby. Love her," she shared. "People have said, 'You're so great to accept her love.' What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am.' And my job is to say, 'Welcome home.'" She added: "I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't."