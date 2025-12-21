Holly Ramsay is the ultimate ski bunny as she heads on pre-wedding ski break

Holly Ramsay has gone to the snow for a final hurrah in the countdown to her wedding - and she's completely nailed the stylish winter fashion brief. Holly, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay, is set to tie the knot with Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in a wedding extravaganza in just a matter of days.

But before they walk down the aisle in what has become one of the most talked-about nuptials of the year amid reports of an ongoing family feud, the couple jetted off for a lavish snowy getaway in Lapland.

Bride-to-be Holly, 25, had the après-ski style look down to a tee in a skin-tight red suit as she posed and frolicked through the thick layer of snow. The trees around her were all covered in snow, serving as the perfect backdrop for Holly's winter wonderland photoshoot. Holly is the latest celebrity fashion inspiration for a snow trip, joining other stars who have worn colourful and stylish ski suits on the slopes, including supermodel Bella Hadid and sister Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

© Instagram/ @hollyramsayy Holly Ramsay nailed the ski style brief

© Instagram/ @adam_peaty Holly and Adam Peaty took a trip to Lapland before their wedding this month

Her fiancé Adam, 30, shared his own photos of the dreamy Lapland landscape, dog sledding through the snow and a ride on a snowmobile, for which him and Holly posed in their matching helmets and jumpsuits. "Waist deep and loving it," Adam said of the luxurious trip.

Wedding countdown

Holly and Adam, who got engaged in September 2024, are in the final stretch of their wedding preparations as they get ready to tie the knot very soon. On 1 December, Holly took to Instagram to mark the countdown to her wedding with a photo wearing a bridal veil which she captioned: "Iiit’s Wedding Month!!" with a ring and disco ball emojis.

A month earlier, the bride and groom-to-be celebrated their upcoming nuptials with respective hen and stag parties. Holly flocked to the Cotswolds' Soho Farmhouse for a star-studded girls' night, with Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham even scoring an invite.

One person who was not in attendance was Adam's mother Caroline, who her sister later claimed was not invited by her future daughter-in-law to the hen do. There have since been reports of an ongoing family feud between Adam and his family in the leadup to the wedding.

Holly's family will play a big part in her special day. Her younger sister Tilly, 24, spoke to us ahead of the wedding to reveal the heartwarming role she has in her ceremony. "Me and my eldest sister [Megan] are joint maids of honour," she told us. "It's so exciting and we love Adam. We can't wait to welcome him into the family." She continued: "I'm embracing that role, helping her out where I can. We're just planning all the fun things we can do – lots of surprises for her!"

Holly and Adam's love story

© Instagram Holly and Adam announced their engagement in September 2024

Holly and Adam first met backstage in 2021 when the swimmer was competing on the same season of Strictly Come Dancing as Holly's younger sister, Tilly. Adam was on the show after his massive success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he secured a gold medal in the 100m backstroke.

During her time on Strictly, Tilly opened up about how her family was supporting her behind the scenes on the show. "I’m super close with my family and they’ve always been the best support system I could ask for," she told us at the time. "Strictly really reiterates that. My sisters help me pick out outfits for It Takes Two – they love that kind of thing."

Holly and Adam announced their engagement on Instagram on 12 September 2024 with separate heartwarming posts, gushing about their love for one another.

"I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace," Adam sweetly said of his bride-to-be.

Meanwhile, Holly said she was marrying her "best friend". "I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you." She continued: "Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you and I cannot wait to be your wife."

