Victoria Beckham schools us in how to dress for a hen party in your 50s

Victoria Beckham enjoyed a star-studded girls' night out and joined the Ramsay family as they celebrated their daughter, Holly's, hen do in the Cotswolds' Soho Farmhouse. The Beckhams have been close friends of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife, Tana, for 25 years, so it was only right that Victoria would receive an invite to 25-year-old Holly's pre-wedding party. Cosying up for a flurry of fun pictures, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl posted up a storm, sharing insights into the evening on her Instagram Story. She tagged the woman of the hour, Holly, as well as her mum, Tana and another friend, Jo Manoukian.

Kicking off her posts, Victoria shared a sweet snap of herself and Holly, who is getting married to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, 30, around Christmas time. She typed: "Girls night!!!" across the top of the picture and had her arm around Holly's back, hugging her in close. Victoria wore a black dress with a sheer hemline for the occasion.

Her dress featured t-shirt-style arms and a plunging neckline. The solid black fabric was broken up at her thigh by a long sheer hem with two thick black lines running down its front. The 51-year-old kept her makeup light and natural for her night out and let her brunette hair hang loose around her shoulders. Victoria ditched her shoes and accessorised with a watch covered in diamonds and a bracelet to match.

In her next slide, the ex-pop star was standing up on a sofa in her bare feet with a microphone in one hand. Alongside the picture, she added a note that said: "...I have a microphone". Victoria posed with Holly once more, but this time, the digital creator's mum, Tana, was also in on the action, standing on the other side of her daughter dressed in a black sparkling mini-dress.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham joined Holly Ramsay for her hen do celebrations

The final photo posted by Victoria was an adorable shot of Tana, the mum-of-four and their friend Jo. The three women cosied up together on a couch and smiled for the camera. Victoria penned: "Girls night!! Best friends for 25 years!" across the picture that showed all three giggling away with a drink in hand.

When did the Beckhams and the Ramsays become friends?

© Instagram Victoria and Tana have been friends for 25 years

The friendship between the famous families dates all the way back to 2006, when they crossed paths at a party to celebrate David's victory at the World Cup. Gordon was hired by the former footballer to provide food on the night. Their relationship was strengthened when the Beckham's moved to Los Angeles, where the Ramsays were also living, and Victoria and Tana became fast friends.

© Instagram The Beckham's first met the Ramsay's in 2006

Since then, the families have enjoyed many holidays together, as well as Christmases, birthdays and other special occasions. Gordon even lent a hand to Brooklyn while he was learning how to cook, and the two family names joined ventures, opening Union Street Café in London’s Borough neighbourhood in September 2013.

When Holly met Adam

Holly and swimmer Adam announced they were tying the knot in September 2024, with an adorable post on Instagram alerting followers to their engagement. The couple have been officially together since June 2023. After popping the question while on holiday, Adam penned a note on social media that read: "I can't believe you're going to be my wife. I'm truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace."

© Insatgram Holly and Adam first met in 2021 when her sister Tilly was on Strictly Come Dancing

Sharing a happy message of her own, Gordon's second eldest daughter said: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you. Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife."

Holly found love with the Olympian and father-of-one in 2021 while supporting her sister Tilly who was competing in in Strictly Come Dancing alongside Adam. They struck up a relationship and are due to walk down the aisle this Christmas. Holly will become step-mum to Adam's four-year-old son George, whom he shares with his ex-partner Eiri Munro.