Travel YouTuber Adam the Woo dies at 51 — fans 'burst into tears' over his last words from final video

YouTuber Adam the Woo has died at 51. The travel influencer, whose real name is David Adam Williams, was found dead in his home in Celebration, Florida on Monday December 22. HELLO! does not yet know the cause of death.

Adam had almost one million subscribers to his YouTube channel, The Daily Woo, and nearly 90k followers on Instagram. His fans, many of whom started following Adam 13 years ago when he first launched his YouTube channel, are heartbroken.

The influencer's last video was posted on Sunday, December 21. In it, he dressed as the Grinch and "took over" his hometown of Celebration, Florida. Adam toured the town's Christmas decorations before giving his final words on YouTube. At the end of the video, he said: "And that's gonna do it for today."

His fans reacted to Adam's final words. One person wrote: "I just burst into tears. I will miss you Adam." Another wrote: "I am in disbelief over this!! I always look forward to your daily videos and I had always hoped to meet you."

© Instagram Adam in Alaska - the 50th and last state on his vlogger mission

One fan made a hopeful wish for Adam's friends and family, writing: "I hope his friends and family look back at all his videos and tell themselves he lived a life he dreamed of living. He saw the world. He had so many friends and fans and was so loved."

© Instagram Adam the Woo loved Disney

Adam's death was confirmed by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office who said in a statement: "The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there. Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm. A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased."

The influencer's dad, Jim Williams, also confirmed his son's passing in the "Woovians" Facebook group – a place dedicated to fans of Adam The Woo. Jim wrote: "Our beloved Adam, our Son was found dead in his home this afternoon. Keep us in your prayers please."

© Instagram He even ran a race at the theme park

Fellow vlogger and friend of Adam, Justin Scarred, wrote to Facebook on Monday: "This breaks my heart and I want to say nothing right now. I don't have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumors, I feel I need to say what I can. The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood."

© Instagram Adam the Woo at Disney circa 1996

Adam first launched his YouTube channel in 2009, but grew in popularity when he created The Daily Woo in 2012. The travel vlogger posted a video to the channel every day for five years and even vlogged his visits to all 50 states.

He loved visiting Disneyland and Disney World – often attending the parks, going backstage and even traveled to Europe to visit Disneyland Paris, posting a video of his trip last week. Adam leaves behind his parents, Jim and June Williams, and his sister, Faith Murray.