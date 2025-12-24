Victoria Beckham shares look inside 'cosy' celebration with daughter Harper ahead of Christmas without son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham appeared in high festive spirits as she shared a glimpse into a cosy celebration with daughter Harper, despite ongoing tensions surrounding her eldest son, Brooklyn.

The former Spice Girl, 51, posted a series of heartwarming moments from the family's festive preparations, showing her getting ready for a fancy dinner with husband David, before sharing a cosy glimpse of 14-year-old daughter Harper roasting chestnuts on the roaring fire.

The festive posts come just as speculation continues to swirl about a growing rift that has seen Brooklyn, 26, increasingly distance himself from his famous parents.

Over the weekend, reports claimed David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram. While the couple were quickly pulled into the social media storm, youngest son Cruz later stepped in to set the record straight, publicly insisting that Brooklyn had, in fact, blocked members of the family - and that his parents would never choose to unfollow their son.

"My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I," explained Cruz.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham seen getting ready ahead of a fancy dinner with husband David

It has since been revealed that David and Victoria find the ongoing feud with their eldest son "impossible to understand". A source close to the Beckhams told HELLO! this week: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand."

Reports of a rift between the couple and their eldest son have escalated throughout the year, with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz missing several major family milestones.

© Instagram Harper Beckham seen roasting chestnuts

The brewing feud intensified when Brooklyn and Nicola were visibly absent from David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations in May. The couple were also nowhere to be seen during Victoria's 51st birthday festivities in April.

A close source previously told HELLO! that Nicola had been a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham surprises husband David with Christmas tree

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham appears to have cut ties with his family

While Brooklyn has joined his parents for Christmas in recent years, including 2023 and 2024, he previously spent the festive period with Nicola and her family in 2022.