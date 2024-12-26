Brooklyn Beckham wows with towering Christmas tree surrounded by presents – photo

Brooklyn Beckham was certainly in the festive mood over Christmas, with the budding chef sharing insights into the family's celebrations.

The star revealed that the family had the most imposing Christmas tree that nearly touched the ceiling of the family's holiday home in Miami. The tree had been decorated in the most magical way with dozens of baubles and glittering lights. An impressive five-pointed Christmas star topped the tree completing the masterpiece.

© Instagram The impressive tree took up a lot of the room!

The Beckhams have been busy over the past few weeks buying presents for their family members, and plenty of presents of varying sizes seen underneath its branches. A couple of red envelopes sat in front of the presents, indicating who they belonged to.

Brooklyn's photo of his stocking revealed that the family also had a second Christmas tree made up inside their Miami home. Although shorter, the second tree carried more whimsical decorations, including red baubles and festive gingerbread men.

© Instagram The eldest Beckham child showed off a second tree

Brooklyn's mum, Victoria, shared further insights into their Christmas celebrations, with a Santa impersonator appearing at the door of their London townhouse to sing with the family.

The Santa Claus was seen chatting away with Harper Beckham before sitting on the stairs with David Beckham where he played a miniature accordion.

WATCH: David Beckham carves the Christmas turkey at family's Miami holiday home

Brookyln also couldn't resist commenting on his father's skills when it came to carving the Christmas turkey. Alongside a video of David preparing the festive meal, the 25-year-old teased: "Not bad dad xx @davidbeckham."

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Brooklyn revealed what he had bought his family as presents. "Maybe a bottle of wine for my dad, while my brothers are really into clothes and trainers," he explained. "Last year we got Harper a travel make-up kit that she still uses, so something along those lines again for her."

© Instagram The second tree featured more colourful decorations

The star also revealed that he and wife Nicola would be wearing their matching PJs for the festive period again, and he shared a fun clip of the duo in the spacious garden of the Miami home.

Brooklyn was seen on an electronic rocking horse while his wife chased him before diving onto his back, knocking the giggling pair onto the ground.