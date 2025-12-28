Kris Jenner, 70, looks youthful alongside boyfriend Corey Gamble, 45, in rare photo

Kris Jenner has left fans doing a double take after sharing a rare set of loved-up Instagram photos with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, with many commenting on just how youthful the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch looks.

In one elegant snap, Kris and Corey sit back in modern armchairs in front of a roaring fireplace, glasses of wine in hand.

The room is dressed to perfection for the holidays, with lush greenery wrapped in twinkling fairy lights and stockings hanging neatly along the mantel.

© Instagram Kris and her partner, Corey Gamble

Kris looks polished and chic in a black velvet dress with statement pearl embellishments and leather gloves, while Corey opts for a sleek all-black ensemble accented with gold jewelry.

Another image shows the couple standing close together in front of a glowing Christmas tree, smiling softly for the camera.

Kris’ signature pixie cut frames her face perfectly, while her glowing complexion and tailored look only fuel fan admiration. Corey stands confidently beside her, dressed sharply in a black suit, as the festive lights sparkle behind them.

© Instagram Kris and Corey celebrating Christmas

The photos quickly sparked reactions in the comments section, with one fan joking: "Turns out Corey looks older than her now!" Others echoed similar sentiments, praising Kris’ ageless appearance and glamorous style.

Kris’ youthful look has long been a topic of conversation. The momager has previously been open about investing in cosmetic procedures, and it has been widely reported that she underwent a $100,000 facelift, a move many fans credit for her refreshed, glowing appearance.

The Kardashian recently celebrated her big 7-0 alongside her boyfriend of 11 years, however, she wasn't the only one with a November birthday.

© Getty Images for GQ Kim and Kris attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023

Corey, who is also a fellow Scorpio in the horoscope like Kris, celebrated his 45th birthday only five days later.

For his special day, she took to social media and lovingly wrote: Happy birthday, babe Corey! Thank you for being my rock, my ride or die, and the most incredible partner. Thank you for all you do every single day, for the love you give, and for always being there for all of us. I'm so blessed to have you by my side. I love you!!!"

© Getty Images Kris and Bruce Jenner in 1991

A year after separating from Caitlyn Jenner, Kris met Corey while on vacation in Spain. At the time, Corey was Justin Bieber's tour manager. The two met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain.

Before meeting Kris, Corey was already embedded into the lives of the rich and famous. He is connected to entrepreneur David Grutman and Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, and has spent time with American designer Tommy Hilfiger. Corey has also hung out with Jay-Z, Drake, and the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

The 45-year-old made his debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in March 2015. Kris' kids brought up the age gap between him and their mom. "It's creepy," Khloé said at the time. Kris responded to her kids: "I can't do anything without getting criticized. It's uncomfortable. It's like everybody wants answers, everybody wants to know what the title is. It's like you're a bunch of haters."