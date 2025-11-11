Who is Corey Gamble? Inside Kris Jenner's 'ride or die' partner and his impressive showbiz career

Kris Jenner just celebrated her 70th birthday in style. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch threw a star-studded 007 themed party, hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's $165 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Kris was joined by her children – Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – as well as a long list of other celebrities, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Along with the many A-listers, the honoree was joined her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

The couple share a birthday week. And Kris celebrated her partner's 45th birthday on Instagram writing: "Thank you for being my rock, my ride or die, and the most incredible partner. Thank you for all you do every single day, for the love you give, and for always being there for all of us. I'm so blessed to have you by my side. I love you!!!"

So who is Corey Gamble? Here's everything HELLO! knows about the actor, producer, and talent manager dating one of the most famous moms in America.

© Getty Images He is from Atlanta Corey, who is 25 years younger than his partner Kris was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Westlake High School and graduated in 1999. After high school, Corey went to a historically Black men's college – Morehouse – in downtown Atlanta where he studied business marketing.

© Getty Images Corey worked with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber Corey has worked with many musicians in the industry, including Usher, Ciara, and Nelly. He got his start working at SB Projects, a company owned by Scooter Braun. While there, he managed Justin Bieber's tours.

© Instagram Corey and Kris met in Spain A year after separating from Caitlyn Jenner, Kris met Corey while on vacation in Spain. At the time, Corey was Justin Bieber's tour manager. The two met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain.

© Instagram He is used to the famous life Before meeting Kris, Corey was already embedded into the lives of the rich and famous. He is connected to entrepreneur David Grutman and Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, and has spent time with American designer Tommy Hilfiger. Corey has also hung out with Jay-Z, Drake, and the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.