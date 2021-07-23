Ben Simmons shares peek into luxury $17.5m Los Angeles mansion

When Australian basketball star Ben Simmons isn't playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, he spends time at home in his luxury Los Angeles mansion.

On Friday, the 25-year-old sportsman, who is dating Maya Jama, shared a picture of his industrial-chic property on Instagram Stories. A stunning violet sunset could be seen lighting up the sky behind his modern yet minimalist home.

According to the Mail Online, the luxurious property is worth $17.5 million and is located in the exclusive gated community of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles which, until recently, was also the home of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Ben's barn-style property is very spacious. It includes seven bedrooms as well as an impressively large swimming pool, garage and guesthouse too. Perfect for those summer barbeques!

The interior is mainly dark grey and slate with hanging globe lights illuminating the living room area.

Ben's chic home looks picturesque as the sun goes down

Ben and his girlfriend Maya only made things official earlier this month following recent romance rumours, when they were spotted stealing a kiss in the stands as they watched a match at Wimbledon.

Maya wore a stylish pastel Ralph Lauren co-ord on their date.

Maya and Ben made their relationship public at Wimbledon

On Tuesday, the couple enjoyed a drink together, which the 26-year-old presenter shared a video of on her Instagram Stories, while wearing a blue Dior bikini with orange detail.

Ben has previously dated Kendall Jenner but their relationship ended in May 2019. Meanwhile, Maya split from artist Stormzy in 2019 after four years together.

The pair were linked in June when they were spotted leaving a restaurant in London soon after one another.

Maya has previously spoken to Cosmopolitan magazine about her outlook on relationships, saying: "It makes me nervous [about] who I'm going to be with next, because if they aren't in the public eye already, maybe they’re going to be brought into [it]. It's made me extra careful."

