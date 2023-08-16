Holly Ramsay beams in 'blissful' photo shared by besotted beau Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay went public with her romance with former Strictly contestant Adam Peaty a couple of months ago, with the pair enjoying a holiday together at the model and podcaster's family home in Cornwall.

On Wednesday, the medal-winning swimmer took to his Instagram Stories, to share a photo of his girlfriend, which he captioned with a loving message.

The snap showed the blonde beauty standing in the countryside, wearing black leggings and an oversized black sweatshirt with trainers.

She completed the casual look with neutral makeup and left her long locks flowing loose. Holly looked relaxed as she smiled with her eyes closed. "Blissfully @hollyramsay," Adam captioned the picture.

The pair appear to have been enjoying spending time together, having recently shared a trip to Rome. Gordon and Tana Ramsay's daughter accompanied the Olympian to Italy, where he made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy to honour fellow swimmer Fabio Scozzoli ahead of his retirement.

© Getty Holly and Adam in Rome in June

Whilst the duo travelled for business, they quickly turned their trip into one of pleasure, with the new couple exploring the romantic city together, taking photos in the famous Spanish Steps and enjoying delicious meals – as shown on their Instagrams.

Taking to her social media profile, Holly shared nine photos of their weekend away, including an adorable stop sign with the word 'Love' written over it.

The 23-year-old also shared a photo of her and Adam's feet together ahead of a glam outing, and a snap of Adam posing for her next to a photo booth.

© Getty Holly and Adam attended the British Grand Prix together

Holly's sister Tilly, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in the same year as Adam, seems to approve of the pair's romance as she gave them her seal of approval by liking the photos.

Adam also shared photos of their time away, including a gorgeous picture of Holly posing in a black dress whilst at a restaurant. While her hand was not shown, it appeared that she was holding Adam's whilst posing with a big smile on her face.



© Instagram Holly looks so glam dressed up or down

Adam had previously been single for nearly a year, after separating from Eiri Munro, the mother of his son George, back in August. At the time, the former Strictly star confirmed the news on Instagram. "Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways," he began his statement.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George. Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship."

© Getty Adam split from ex-girlfriend Eiri Munro last year

Adam went on to praise Eiri for being the "greatest" mother to their son before thanking her for her support over the years. He finished his statement by apologising to both Eiri and George for "letting you down."

Earlier this year, Eiri opened up about being a single mother after a fan candidly asked her about it on Instagram.

© Getty Holly with dad Gordon

"Was it scary becoming a single mum?" one fan asked, to which she replied: "Honestly...it can be so very scary and so very sad. But it will give you the strongest, most beautiful bond with your child."