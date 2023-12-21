Lindsay Lohan looks incredible in active wear five months after welcoming her first child

Lindsay Lohan, at 37, is embracing motherhood with grace and strength, as evidenced by her recent Instagram story showcasing her remarkable postpartum physique, just five months after welcoming her first child.

The actress, known for her captivating performances, appeared in fitness gear, ready for a Pilates session, highlighting her dedication to her post-baby health and fitness journey.

In July 2023, Lindsay and her husband, Bader Shammas, a financier, celebrated the arrival of their son Luai in Dubai.

The name Luai, which holds the beautiful meaning of 'shield' or 'protector' in Arabic, was a fitting choice for their firstborn.

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan five months after giving birth

Their joy was palpable when Lindsay's representative shared with DailyMail.com, "Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love."

Lindsay's journey into motherhood has been a public affair, with the actress sharing glimpses of her life as a new mom on social media.

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan two weeks after birth

Merely two weeks after giving birth, she proudly displayed her postpartum body, donning a crop top and specialized postpartum underwear.

Her Instagram caption reflected her pride and joy, "I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear. Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."

© Instagram Inside Lindsay Lohan gorgeous nursery

The first glimpse of baby Luai was shared by Lindsay's brother, Dakota, who posted a tender photograph of the baby in his crib, his face adorably hidden behind a heart-eye emoji.

Dakota's affection for his sister and nephew was evident in his caption, "See you soon baby Luai."

© Instagram Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas married in 2022

He also shared a heartfelt moment with Lindsay, expressing his gratitude for being there during this significant time in her life, "Had the best time with you (like I always do). So grateful I got to be here for your firstborn. I love you more than I can put into words. You're the best Linds."

Lindsay's pregnancy announcement in March 2023 was a moment of joy and anticipation for her fans. She chose a simple yet powerful way to share the news, posting a picture of a baby onesie with the words 'Coming soon...' on her Instagram. Her caption, "We are blessed and excited," accompanied by a series of emotive emojis, conveyed the immense happiness she felt about embarking on this new journey.

Lindsay's relationship with Bader has been a beautiful chapter in her life. In 2021, she announced her engagement to him, sharing her elation with her fans, "My love. My life. My family. My future." The couple's wedding on April 3, 2022, marked the beginning of their life together as a family.

