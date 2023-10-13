Mindy Kaling's weight loss secret she doesn't want to talk about

Mindy Kaling wowed her followers over the summer, sharing a series of sensational swimwear photos, which has fans commenting in their droves about how amazing she looks.

Posts from the writer and actress are often met with questions on how she lost weight, with the 44-year-old hitting back at people's interest in her weight loss. "I know people are really interested in the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering but sometimes it's just a little much, so I try not to tune into it,” she told People when asked about the rumors surrounding her weight loss.

Many fans seem to think Mindy took controversial weight loss drug Ozempic, but Mindy set the record straight, sharing: “The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy. I run or hike 20 miles a week and I lift weights. It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in."

© Instagram Mindy Kaling looked wonderful in her bikini

Clearly proud of her new healthy approach to life, Mindy celebrated her wellbeing in a birthday Instagram post, writing: "My doctor told me that this year I was the healthiest I’ve been in years. That’s a pretty damn good gift, right?"

Mindy has a healthy approach to losing weight, explaining she tries to focus on her health rather than a slimmed-down appearance.

"I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," she told People in May 2022, adding that it took a “long time” to shed “negative connotations around working out.”

Mindy said she maintains her svelte figure through jogging, hiking, yoga, Pilates and weightlifting, saying her holistic approach to her weight has shifted since her younger years.

DISCOVER: Mindy Kaling's healthy eating secret is super easy

"When I was younger, I had a very specific idea of how working out needed to be. It was like 45 minutes on the treadmill, seven-minute mile, it needed to be punishing, I needed to hate it,” she said. "I don't have to be like the expert at the thing to really enjoy it and to get a great workout."

© Instagram Mindy Kaling wowed fans with her weight loss

As long as Mindy's happy and healthy, that's what matters!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub