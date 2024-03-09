Gigi Hadid displays incredible transformation as she chops off her hair

Gigi Hadid is well-known for her long, blonde locks which go down to her waist. It's a huge part of her image as one of the world's most famous supermodels.

But it seems the star has changed things up with a major image transformation, as she cut the waist-length waves off into a short bob that sits at the base of her neck.

The supermodel, 28, shared the transformation on Instagram with a video recorded by friend Alana O’Herlihy, as hairstylist Chris McMillan chopped off her locks into the new look. The video had a vintage sepia-toned look to it and she soundtracked the clip with Loretta Lynn's song "Act

Gigi made out that the brand new look was a completely casual decision, as she captioned the photo: "dinner & a chop".

As they showed off the incredible change, Chris pointed out how her shorter cut accentuated her collar bones as she posed, clearly pleased with herself.

Chris was also clearly proud of the new look, as he shared photos of Gigi's bob on his Instagram, perfectly styled and tousled for the ultimate textured bob.

© @mrchrismcmillan Instagram Gigi shows off her new bob

With her new short cut, Gigi is jumping on a major trend from last year, as the number of people getting bobs has drastically risen. This chin-grazing bob has been a major trend, spotted on all the It girls, from fellow models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, to actresses Ayo Edebiri and Lily Collins.

Fans couldn't get enough of the look, with one person commenting: "gorgeous as always, anyway!"

Stars also commented on the brand new chop, with Queer Eye's resident style expert Tan France adding: "O. M. G!!!! I freaking LOVE."

© @mrchrismcmillan Instagram Gigi clearly loves her new look

Gigi got mom Yolanda's approval, as she commented: "loooooooooove" - a sentiment shared with modeling friend Imaan Hammam.

Alana added below: "Change is the most exciting part of life!"

Gigi's new haircut comes as she's expected to make her official Oscars debut this weekend, going public with rumored boyfriend Bradley Cooper. The duo have been spotted hand-in-hand around New York City, hanging out since October 2023 - a month after she had reportedly been seen with Leonardo DiCaprio.