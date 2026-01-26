Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's moms spark reaction with cozy joint appearance

It was a family affair for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce whose mother's posed up a storm in Park City together over the weekend.

Donna Kelce and Andrea Finlay were the talk of the town when they were snapped at the Sundance Film Festival looking like the best of friends.

All wrapped up in their finest winter attire, the pair beamed as they linked arms with the wintery scene as their backdrop.

© Derek Shook / BACKGRID Andrea and Donna were spotted walking in Park City

They appeared to be enjoying the festival atmosphere and when fans saw the photos, they were delighted to see them seemingly getting on like a house on fire.

Donna and Andrea will become in-laws down the line when their children eventually get married.

© Getty Images Their moms are getting on like a house on fire

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025 and shared an Instagram post at the time that read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The two families have shown nothing but love for one another since the couple got together in 2023.

It was Andrea who set her daughter and the NFL star up in the first place.

© Getty Images Taylor and Donna have a great relationship too

This piece of information was revealed on an episode of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, when Andrea spoke to Taylor about how the Kansas City Chiefs star caught her eye.

"I'm looking at the headlines and perusing around on the Internet and I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you," Andrea said. "So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, 'Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce.'"

© ESPN Taylor, her mom and Donna cheer on Travis

Robin's gleeful reaction sealed the deal for Andrea. "She goes, 'Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom.' And I went, 'Ding, ding, ding, ding,'" she recalled. "And then I said, 'Now, how in the world am I going to get her to meet him?'"

Not much is publicly known about Taylor and Travis' wedding plans but there's plenty of speculation from fans over the date, the venue and her dress!

Taylor previously called her romance with Travis the "greatest surprise" of her life.

During an episode of Travis' New Heights podcast, Taylor opened up about the beginning of her relationship with her now-fiance and said: "This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet and he's making it everyone's problem. It was like he was standing outside my window with a boom box just yelling, 'I wanna date you!"

She continued: "If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting since I was a teenager."