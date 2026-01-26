Exclusive: Why Mel B was forced to miss Spice Girls reunion at Emma Bunton's 50th party

The Spice Girls delighted fans over the weekend with a surprise reunion for Emma Bunton's 50th birthday celebration. Bandmates Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Melanie Chisholm all gathered for a photo together at the party, but there was one person noticeably missing from the nostalgic group shot: their fellow Spice Girl, Melanie Brown.

While the rest of the Spice Girls were all there in person to mark Emma's milestone birthday, Mel B seemed to be missing from the action. HELLO! understands there was a very special reason the singer wasn't able to celebrate alongside her Spice Girls ladies.

A spokesperson for the star said: "Mel and her husband Rory are out of the country on their belated honeymoon but sent Emma love, good wishes and baby pink roses."

© Instagram/ @officialmelb Mel B and her husband Rory McPhee

Mel B tied the knot with stylist Rory McPhee in two lavish ceremonies last year: first was an official wedding at London's St. Paul's Cathedral in July followed by a "spiritual" ceremony in Morocco in August.

Spice Girls delight fans with reunion photo

Victoria, Geri, Emma and Mel C dressed up in smart blazers and trouser looks for the birthday celebrations over the weekend. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx" Victoria shared the group photo and gushed in the caption on Instagram, just days after her son Brooklyn's explosive post.

The comments section was inundated with messages from excited fans. "You girls have no idea how happy it makes us seeing you together," one person wrote, while another said it was "so lovely to see you girls together".

Even Victoria's husband David Beckham noted what a special surprise it was for Spice Girls fans. "This made me happy [red heart emoji] I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel [heart eyes emoji] @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x" the former professional football player wrote in the comments section.

Mel B's birthday message for Emma

Despite not being at Emma's 50th party with the rest of her Spice Girls bandmates, Mel B still gave a sweet birthday shout out to Baby Spice on social media.

The singer shared several photos of her and Emma taken over the years, going back to their Spice Girls days. "My dear ‘BUNTON’ you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!!!!!!! Happy Birthday I Love you lots and lots and lots !!!" she gushed in the Instagram post.

Mel B's beautiful wedding ceremonies

Mel B tied the knot to hairdresser Rory at St Paul's Cathedral in July 2025, with the couple sharing their beautiful wedding album exclusively with HELLO!.

"It was like a royal wedding as there were so many people waiting outside, and it was all very warm, very establishment, very traditional; there is an aspect of Melanie that is very traditional," a source told HELLO!

The couple had a second outdoor ceremony in Morocco, which was a three-day affair and shared exclusively with HELLO!. Mel B's Spice Girls bandmate Mel C was among the guests at the special event, and later joined her on the dance floor for an impromptu rendition of the girl group's hit Holler.

"It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there," Mel B said. "We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when Holler came on. We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special."