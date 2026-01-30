Where is David Duchovny's on-screen daughter from Californication, Madeleine Martin now?

Madeleine at the afterparty for "The Pillowman" in 2005

A native New Yorker, Madeleine began her showbiz career at just seven years old, appearing in the Broadway National Tour of The Sound of Music (1999–2000); she later made her Broadway debut as the lead in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (2003).

Alongside her stage career, Madeleine appeared in TV hits like Law & Order (2003) and the animated Disney series Jojo’s Circus (2003). She was later praised by critics for her "remarkable” performance in The Pillowman on Broadway (2005), alongside Jeff Goldblum and Billy Crudup

“I don't get scared because it's just acting," a 12-year-old Madeleine told The New York Times of her role in the horror play. "I just love hearing people in the audience scream, because it means that I'm doing a good job."