Harper Beckham's £28k/year private school education amid transatlantic lifestyle

Harper Seven Beckham has had quite the life for someone who is only 14 years old. Between growing up with famous parents, living in Los Angeles, and attending some of the UK's most prestigious schools, this teenager's childhood has been less than typical.

As her parents, David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, deal with the fallout from an explosive statement posted online by their eldest son, Brooklyn, 26, Harper's life as a Year Nine student has continued, albeit not as normal.

Harper's other siblings, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, have all graduated from high school, leaving her as the only Beckham child still in need of the school run and a classroom to spend her days in.

With her famous name and her ostentatious lifestyle, it will come as no surprise that the schools the ex-footballer's only daughter has attended are the cream of the crop. Let's take a look at where Harper has been educated amid her transatlantic life…

Privately educated in London

Despite being born in Los Angeles in 2011, Harper was whisked back to the Beckhams' family home in Holland Park, West London, before she started her education.

The only named school attended by the budding starlet is Glendower Preparatory School in South Kensington, London, a private all-girls school that educates around 270 students from nursery through Year Six. The school was also attended by Rishi Sunak's daughters.

Established in 1895, Harper's former school costs around £10,428 per term, making a full year here roughly £28,600 a year. Details of her new school are not public as the Beckhams protect her privacy.

According to its website, the school aims "to encourage socially-aware, inclusive and responsible citizens" and "to inspire our girls to be autonomous and resourceful learners".

Over the years, Victoria shared snippets inside Harper's school life, posting videos of the mother-daughter duo skipping along to school with the pre-teen dressed in the adorable checkered purple uniform.

The Beckhams spend half their life in Miami and at their Cotswolds home so it is believed that the teenager's education is likely flexible, with David's Inter Miami commitments keeping the family in Florida for long stretches.

© GC Images Harper Beckham was born in LA but moved back to England before starting her education

What has Victoria said about Harper's schooling?

Speaking openly about the importance she wants education to play in her children's lives, the former Spice Girl emphasised the priority she places on being present for the school run.

In 2018, she said: "My priority is my children, and every day I do the school run. Every morning, I work out and I'm back in the kitchen by 7:15 am, ready to get the breakfast going, and then we rush out the door to school.

© Getty Harper is the only daughter of, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

"So there's not much you can manage if you're running around after three children - because that's what it is now, because Brooklyn's gone to New York (to university), but we won't talk about that, because I'll get upset."

She continued: "Harper can be a little tomboy. She likes to play football. She dresses comfortably, and that's what's important to me, that the kids are happy. And that she can run around and play, and that she's not in fancy clothes that she can't play in. But we play with make-up at home, and she enjoys that. She's six. But it is a nice bonding thing to do with your daughter."