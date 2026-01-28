Harper Beckham reveals new hair as she steps out with her family in Paris

Harper Beckham looked stylish as she stepped out in Paris with her family earlier this week to see her mum Victoria, honoured by the French government. However, eagle-eyed observers may have noticed a subtle change to her mane of blonde hair, too.

Harper, 14, was seen accompanying her parents Victoria, 51, and David, 50, on Monday as they headed to the Ministry of Culture where the fashion designer was honoured by being made a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters. The teen looked chic in a black silky slip dress with a black scarf draped around her shoulders, and a pair of black peep-toe heels.

At the same time, Harper unveiled a subtle change in her hair, compared to the last official event she attended with her family at Victoria's Netflix documentary premiere in October. It appeared to have been coloured a shade lighter and had also been trimmed significantly shorter.

Commenting on Victoria's Instagram post documenting the important occasion during Paris Fashion Week, Harper shared: "My biggest role model x." Her mother also paid tribute to her and her siblings in her caption, writing: "Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David - my husband, and original investor. I couldn't be more grateful, you are my everything."

© GC Images Harper showed off new locks in Paris

The following day, on Tuesday, the youngest Beckham child was seen departing a building alongside her father David, as well as brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20. Also present were their girlfriends Kate Turnbull, 24, and Jackie Apostel, 30.

Harper looked elegant in a statement fluffy blue jacket, black wide leg jeans and a pair of black ballet flats, as well as a black vintage Chanel bag slung over her shoulder. Her hair, styled wavy the previous day, was now worn straight.

© WireImage Her mane was shorter and a brighter shade of blonde compared to October

The teen was also present in numerous photos taken to mark Victoria's special ceremony. That included a big family photo taken at the party held afterwards to celebrate the accolade, which also saw Helena Christensen and Demi Moore among the famous faces in attendance.

Harper's numerous public outings of late come the week after her oldest brother Brooklyn, 26, published a series of allegations in a six-page Instagram Story - in which Victoria bore the brunt of the claims. Her children have rallied around her since the fallout, which none of them have directly addressed.

© GC Images The youngest Beckham child has supported her family since Brooklyn's claims

Harper broke her silence days after Brooklyn's explosive statement with a show of support for her brother, Romeo, who walked the Willy Chavarria show at Paris Fashion Week. She was the only Beckham family member not to be targeted in Brooklyn's post, which took aim at his parents and brothers.