Heidi Klum, 50, wows in stylish mini skirt and seriously killer boots

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum has taken to Instagram to share a playful snap and let's just say she brought the drama to the diner.

The German supermodel, 50, looked sensational in a pair of black over-the-knee boots in a croc print which she teamed with a checked mini skirt in a white, green, and charcoal bouclé material.

The Germany's Next Top Model host popped on a figure-hugging white jersey turtle neck with long sleeves and stacked gold jewellery on her wrists and around her neck.

In true Heidi style, the star wore her blonde hair in a voluminous blowdry but transformed her bangs which she normally wears to one side into Princess Kate-worthy curtain bangs that framed her face. She was caught in a light-hearted moment cutting up cheesecake behind the counter in a look that fabulously contrasted her surroundings.

Fans are used to seeing Heidi rock a glamorous evening aesthetic. She was spotted partying the night away in Miami to debut her new single Sunglasses at Night with DJ Tiësto in a disco dancer dress. The garment was a fun take on an LBD that was covered in paillettes.

Heidi styled the piece with a pair of peep-toe black heels and an unexpected outerwear piece - a contrasting cropped burgundy bomber jacket with mustard yellow lining. A pair of oversized black sunglasses completed the look.

The TV judge showed her ability to pull off any mini dress when she made an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show in January. Heidi stunned in a sheer number covered in white flower-shaped panels for an ethereal look. She styled it with a pair of strappy heels and gorgeous long waves in her hair.

It has to be said that some of Heidi's best looks involve a pair of killer boots like the ones she rocked on her recent trip to the diner. Take a look at some of our favourite moments where the model shows us how it's done…

Red hot © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Heidi showed her fans how to style red boots when she popped these over-the-knee numbers on with a blue floral midi dress for a colour clash moment that we can't get enough of. Her matching red Birkin bag was next level.



An ankle boot moment © Getty Not only can Heidi pull off a killer knee-high moment, but she showed off her boot-wearing prowess when she pulled out these ankle-grazing pair that she styled with casual black mom jeans and a coordinating printed bodysuit.



On the red carpet © Getty Killer boots aren't just an accessory for strutting around LA for Heidi. She proved that they also work on a red carpet when styled with an incredible lemon thigh-split dress and matching full-length gloves.



Ice queen © Getty White over-the-knee boots were the order of the day when Heidi put on her coolest oversized denim jacket and white mini dress. Her white and light grey monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag amplified the appeal of this look that had a hint of the noughties about it.



Flats © Getty Heidi proved that over-the-knee boots don't always have to be reserved for a glam moment. She rocked a flat black leather pair with an unusual yellow and black floral shift dress which was paired with an unexpected green and black Birkin bag and a hot red manicure.



