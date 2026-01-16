Chris Pratt reveals the family ritual that brings his 4 kids together

Chris Pratt revealed that his favorite way to bond with his four kids is by watching sports games with them, with even his one-year-old son, Ford, getting involved in the fun.

The 46-year-old stepped out in a patterned gray suit with a white tee during Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and explained that his family loves to watch Seattle Seahawks football games and Dodgers baseball games together.

© Instagram Chris is a father of four

"We watch the Seahawks together…my youngest will say 'Go Dodgers!' and I'm like, 'It's a Seahawks game, but that's okay, you're doing just fine!'" he said. "We're Dodgers fans as well." He then recalled the day that he took his eldest son, Jack, to a Seahawks game, where the 13-year-old met his hero.

"My son got to meet Marshawn Lynch…that was absolutely epic. We were down on the field before the game, it was raining, it was moody, and everyone was so excited…Jack's been a Hawks fan since he was a little guy."

Chris is a father of four: he shares Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and welcomed kids Lyla, five, Eloise, three, and Ford, one, with Katherine Schwarzenegger. Back in 2024, he took Jack to see a Dodgers game in Los Angeles, when the team defeated the New York Yankees.

"What a day!" he said on Instagram. "Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs, and delivered the game opening announcement! Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday's first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! Let's go Dodgers!"

© Instagram Chris and Jack go to baseball and football games together

The star previously opened up about the chaos of parenting four kids in a blended family, while soaring to new heights in his career. "It's beautiful chaos, man," he told E! News. "Absolutely hectic, and wonderful, and I'm drinking up every moment I can when I'm able to be home. It's been glorious, we feel very blessed."

Katherine, who tied the knot with Chris in 2019, has been candid about the challenges that come with navigating a blended family, and revealed that she hired a step-parenting coach to help her bond with Jack.

© Variety via Getty Images Katherine opened up about becoming a stepmother

"Number one thing I say is get a step-parenting therapist or step-parenting coach, because I got that right when we got engaged, and it's been incredibly helpful for me and also just understanding my role as a step-parent," she said on the Parenting & You with Dr. Shefali podcast.

"Because step-parenting, like parenting, has no handbook. Because I have the benefit of being in both roles, step-parenting is extra confusing because you aren't a parent, you're not a nanny, you're not an assistant."

© Getty Images He shares Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris

"You have responsibilities in all of those areas, but you're not either of them. It's a confusing thing to navigate where you fit in," she continued, adding that she, Chris, Anna, and Anna's husband, Michael Barrett, "co-parent all very well, which is a huge blessing".

Jack quickly adapted to his blended family and is a doting brother to his younger siblings, as Chris shared with Entertainment Tonight. "There's a big age separation...[and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them. And they love him so much, and they miss him when he's gone," the father of four said.