Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka sparks engagement rumors with massive rock on ring finger in joyful new photos

Aryna Sabalenka may be celebrating. The world no. 1 tennis star, who was just defeated in the finals at the Australian Open, is sparking conversation online that she is engaged to Georgios Frangulis, her boyfriend of almost two years.

The 27-year-old tennis champion posted several photos to Instagram on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 showing off a giant ring that sat on her ring finger. Aryna captioned the post: "With a bow on top," seemingly referencing the bow on her white blouse.

But fans of the Belarusian athlete didn't let the moment pass by. Aryna's post was flooded with comments about her potential engagement to Georgios. One person wrote: "Babe is it happening???" Another fan commented: "Wait….what’s that big sparkly yellow thing on your finger????"

© Instagram Aryna sparked engagement rumors on February 3

Aryna has yet to confirm that Georgios popped the question, but she has been public about her desire to marry the Brazilian entrepreneur. On Sunday, January 11, 2026, after winning the Brisbane International, Aryna told the crowd: "Last but not least, thank you to my team for handling me. I really am the toughest to handle and you are the toughest in the world because you can handle me."

She continued: "Thank you to my boyfriend... Hopefully soon I can call you something else." After Aryna made that not so subtle hint, the cameras cut to Georgios in the stands, who laughed and looked around at the crowd. She added: "Let's just put some extra pressure."

© Instagram The tennis champion is also a fashion icon

Last August, after a couple in the stands got engaged at the US Open, Aryna joked: "I looked at my boyfriend. No pressure!"

Who is Aryna's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis?

The tennis star's beau is the founder of popular food chain Oakberry. The 37-year-old is a constant presence on Aryna's journey to the top, joining her on the tour and at all the Grand Slam tournaments.

Georgios was born and raised in São Paolo, Brazil, and his family originally hailed from Thessaloniki, Greece. He studied law in Brazil but decided not to take the bar exam and moved to the US in 2014 instead to kickstart his business.

© Getty Images Aryna and Georgios started dating in April 2024

The entrepreneur met in early 2024 when Aryna signed on to become an ambassador for Oakberry. "We signed the contract, then we got to know each other, and somehow we ended up being together," she told The Guardian.

As a proud supporter of his girlfriend, Georgios revealed that watching Aryna's games can be incredibly stressful for him. "The toughest part is being in the box. It's one of the most stressful situations I've ever experienced," he told RG News.

© Instagram He is a constant present for her on the tour

"I never say anything during matches. I try not to show too much emotion, because Aryna notices everything – what everyone is doing in the box."

He continued: "I just clap as loudly as I can and make sure she feels supported. For me, the most important part comes afterwards – making sure she's feeling good overall once the match is over."