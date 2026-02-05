Spice Girls rally around Victoria Beckham in 'exciting update' shared by son Cruz

The Spice Girls appear to have rallied around Victoria Beckham once again in a new video shared by her youngest son, Cruz.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, the 20-year-old musician shared a video of his former Spice Girl mum singing her heart out with her former band mates around the dining table inside their £31.5 million Holland Park townhouse.

Referring to his upcoming gigs with his band, Cruz Beckham and the Breakers, the singer penned: "I think I found my openers… you think they have potential? something exciting coming later today ;) Keep an eye out and get involved [red love heart emoji]."

In the clip, it appears as though the former girl band have just finished dinner, and are enjoying each other's company as they hug, sway and sing while Cruz accompanies them on guitar.

One question on everybody's lips is: Where is Mel B? With multiple fans of the fashion mogul taking to the comments section to ask where she is.

Meanwhile, others couldn't wait to share their joy for the mini-reunion, hoping it means a full-scale one is on the cards in the future.

Gemma Collins replied: "Yes I do," alongside three red love hearts and three fairy emojis. Meanwhile, VB's adoring husband, David Beckham, simply added an emotional face emoji alongside a red love heart.

One fan penned: "I can only say one thing: Thank you @cruzbeckhamuk. Well, two things: Girls, come back on tour [heart eyes emoji]."

Rallying around Posh

Since Brooklyn Beckham's shock statement earlier this month, VB's former girl band has been supporting her in a close capacity.

In the statement, Brooklyn made a number of allegations against his parents. Among the claims are that his mother pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour", that the former Spice Girl, proceeded to "dance inappropriately" in a dance which was supposed to be his first dance with the Bates Motel actress, as well as alleging his parents "place countless lies in the media" to maintain their reputation.

Last week, the girls were reunited again at Baby Spice, Emma Bunton's 50th birthday party. Captioning a photo from the evening, VB penned: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx."

Talking about the evening, Mel C told Amanda Holden on Heart Radio: "We missed Melanie B, she wasn't there, sadly. But, the four of us, the rest of us were there and it was so lovely. And you know what it's like. It was a big birthday, so you feel very nostalgic," she continued. "We're probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I'm always keeping my fingers crossed."

As for any comments on the Brooklyn scandal, Amanda, 54, noted that she had introduced a Beckham ban on the breakfast show. "Yeah, we won't be talking about that," Mel quietly agreed.

Is there going to be a Spice Girls reunion?

The video has filled fans with hopes for a full-scale Spice Girls tour, and they may not be far wrong, a source close to the Beckhams told HELLO! that a tour may help distract from the family drama: "How do they change the narrative and distract from the family drama? I wouldn't be surprised if the fans much-longed-for Spice Girls reunion happened – if Victoria announces she’s going togo on tour with the Spice Girls, just to change the story."