The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2016

The most beautiful celebrity wedding dresses of 2016
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

Agyness Deyn's wedding dress by British fashion designer Molly Goddard was every inch the fairy- tale gown, complete with an oversized skirt, sheer sleeves and pastel pink undertones. The model and actress, 33, married hedge fund manager Joel McAndrew back in August, in Brooklyn Heights, New York.

Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Former Sugarbabes star Heidi Range married her partner Alex Partakis in September, at a beautiful ceremony in Tuscany. Wearing a floor length gown with an elongated sheer train, the design by Suzanne Neville was completed with long lace sleeves and an embroidered veil.

Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Jerry Hall's good friend Vivienne Westwood made her stunning wedding dress when she married Rupert Murdoch in a private ceremony in March this year. Going against the traditional colours, the model opted for a pale blue chiffon design, which wrapped delicately around her waist. The sheer long sleeves and silver buckled shoes completed the elegant look.

Photo: © HELLO!
4/8

Kimberly Walsh married long term partner Justin Scott in Barbados at the beginning of the year, wearing a dress to match the stunning location. The design featured a beautiful lace bodice, with a silk floor length skirt and train. The gown was completed with an elegant sheer veil.

Photo: © Rex
5/8

Looking every inch her title, Princess Alix de Ligne stunned onlookers when she got married to Guillaume de Dampierre in June, in the village of Beloeil, Belgium. Wearing an ivory A - line gown with a pretty embroidered panel around the waist, her dress was completed with a vintage inspired lace veil and diamond tiara.

6/8

Publishing heiress Lydia Hearst married actor Chris Hardwick in an unconventional but lavish zombie and robot inspired wedding back in August. The beautiful bride wore a custom - made gown by her good friend, fashion designer Christian Siriano, complete with a pink ombre layered skirt and delicate beading on the sleeves and bodice.

Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Singer, Ciara dazzled in a custom made Cavalli gown on her wedding to American footballer Russell Wilson back in June. The stunning dress featured a lavish floor - length train, complete with beading and lace embellishments, sheer sleeves and a corset, which embraced her enviable waistline. The bride also ensured that her bridesmaids felt special, and worked with designer Michael Costello to create an individual dress for each of them.

Photo: © HELLO!
8/8

With Victoria Beckham as her best friend, Eva Longoria was bound to have a beautiful, custom - made dress at her wedding to Jose ‘Pepe' Antonio Baston in May. And that she did. The simple satin design featured a sweetheart neckline and statement straps. Accessorised with a diamond chocker, Eva looked every inch the beautiful bride.

