12 celebrities making a stand by joining anti-racism protests

#BlackLivesMatter

Celebrities from Ariana Grande to Emily Ratajkowski have joined protests alongside thousands of people across the United States to stand in solidarity with the black community, following the senseless killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old died on 25 May in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, even after he pleaded that he couldn't breathe, while three other officers stood by and did nothing. On Tuesday, all four of the officers involved were fired, while Derek was charged with murder and manslaughter. The #BlackLivesMatter protests are not only in response to George's death, but also Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others who have died in recent months due to racism and police brutality. There have also been protests taking place around the world, including London and Berlin, with people banding together to raise awareness and demand justice for the lives lost. Here are just some celebrities who are drawing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement…

Ariana Grande

Pop superstar Ariana Grande joined in protests in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood on Saturday alongside her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and friend Doug Middlebrook. Sharing an image of their march, Ariana wrote on Twitter: "Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. All throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. Cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

Jamie Foxx

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx attended a Minneapolis press conference on Friday where he spoke to the crowd about George's death. Then, on Monday, he flew to San Francisco where he joined protesters taking part in a 'kneel-in' demonstration, urging them to be active in social change even after the protests stop. He also called upon his celebrity friends to join him in the fight for equality. "What I want to say to my Hollywood friends is you got to get out here. You can’t tweet. You can’t text…You have to understand, people are hurting," he said.

Cole Sprouse 

Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse revealed he was arrested on Sunday while participating in a "peaceful" protest in Santa Monica. In a lengthy message on Instagram, he wrote: "There’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest." He added: "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested."

Michael B. Jordan

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was pictured joining in protests in LA on Saturday

Halsey

Singer Halsey shared a number of updates of her experience during protests in LA, where she said police "fired rubber bullets" at protesters. Sharing a photo on Twitter, she also wrote: "I don't know how to articulate the horrors of today. (National Guard) + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds. We don't have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts."

Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon joined protesters in Minneapolis and shared several images on Instagram. "Justice for Floyd," one caption read. Another stated, "Stop Killing Us!"

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson also joined protests in LA over the weekend. "Today started out so beautifully, seeing people come together with peace and harmony in their hearts. It broke my heart to see it all go up in flames," she wrote on Instagram, adding: "Violence is not the answer. How do we expect to bring our world up to a happier and higher and healthier way of living if we’re stooping as low as those that committed the crimes we’re protesting? Peaceful protest only!"

John Cusack 

American star John Cusack attended a Chicago protest on Saturday, sharing a video of police coming at him "with batons" while he was on his bicycle. "Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons.  Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio," he shared on Twitter.

Tinashe

Singer Tinashe joined protests in Downtown Los Angeles. Sharing a photo of herself holding up a Black Lives Matter sign, she wrote on Instagram: "Show up."

Emily Ratajkowski

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski joined protests in LA on Saturday. She said that the police were "militarized and civilians had no weapons". She added: "These are not violent protests but they become violent when an actual Army is deployed."

Tessa Thompson

Creed actress Tessa Thompson shared a video on Twitter of protestors kneeling in the streets in Los Angeles. Sharing her experience of the #BlackLivesMatter protests, she penned: "I can say that the #LosAngelesProtest was entirely peaceful until the @LAPDHQ arrived and escalated it @MayorOfLA are you seeing this? Also, where was the robust media coverage then?"

J. Cole

American rapper J. Cole was photographed attending protests in his hometown of North Carolina over the weekend.

