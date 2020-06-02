Celebrities from Ariana Grande to Emily Ratajkowski have joined protests alongside thousands of people across the United States to stand in solidarity with the black community, following the senseless killing of George Floyd. The 46-year-old died on 25 May in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, even after he pleaded that he couldn't breathe, while three other officers stood by and did nothing. On Tuesday, all four of the officers involved were fired, while Derek was charged with murder and manslaughter. The #BlackLivesMatter protests are not only in response to George's death, but also Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others who have died in recent months due to racism and police brutality. There have also been protests taking place around the world, including London and Berlin, with people banding together to raise awareness and demand justice for the lives lost. Here are just some celebrities who are drawing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement…
Ariana Grande
Pop superstar Ariana Grande joined in protests in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood on Saturday alongside her boyfriend Dalton Gomez and friend Doug Middlebrook. Sharing an image of their march, Ariana wrote on Twitter: "Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. All throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. Cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."
