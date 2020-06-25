10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

It's been a huge week for Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools as the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The popular couple married in 2000, and are doting parents to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and three-year-old River Rocket. They have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as Jools laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999.
In honour of their special milestone, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of their adorable moments with their kids.
Lockdown 2020
In April, the celebrity chef delighted their fans after sharing a rare family picture with all of their five children. Taking to his Instagram page, Jamie revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo. "All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption. "Normally I can't keep track of everyone and someone's being moody but I managed to grab a whole team Oliver pic... sending love to you all xxxx."