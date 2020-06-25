﻿
10 Photos | Celebrities

10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

The celebrity chef and his wife share five children together

10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos
You're reading

10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

1/10
Next

David Walliams shares update on pet dog following operation
Sharnaz Shahid
jamie-jools-oliver-children-selfie
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

It's been a huge week for Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools as the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The popular couple married in 2000, and are doting parents to Poppy Honey, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and three-year-old River Rocket. They have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as Jools laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999.

READ: Jools Oliver reveals desire to have sixth child with husband Jamie

In honour of their special milestone, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of their adorable moments with their kids. Click through the gallery to see their lovely brood...

Lockdown 2020

In April, the celebrity chef delighted their fans after sharing a rare family picture with all of their five children. Taking to his Instagram page, Jamie revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo. "All of us in a photo for once," he wrote in the caption. "Normally I can't keep track of everyone and someone's being moody but I managed to grab a whole team Oliver pic... sending love to you all xxxx."

jamie-jools-oliver-throwback-baby-poppy
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Poppy's 18th birthday

Both Jamie and Jools toasted their eldest child's milestone birthday with a black-and-white snap, which showed baby Poppy being kissed on the head by her mum. "Our darling Poppy, now you are 18," wrote the couple. "Happy Happy Birthday. Words will never be able to express how absolutely proud of you we are. Our little Curley blonde-haired baby, and firstborn. You were our start into the huge adventure of being parents and we have loved every second of it (teenage years slightly omitted)."

Click through the gallery to see more pictures...

jamie-oliver-daughters-throwback
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Recreating throwback photo with his eldest daughters

Jamie recently posted a never-before-seen throwback with his two eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy. He posted the photo alongside a recent picture from their time together in self-isolation. The original snap was taken 15 years ago, and saw the doting father hug the pair whilst they sat on his lap. The trio then recreated the pose, with Jamie writing in the caption: "15 years later same cuddle with my girls… time slips you by like a blink of an eye…"

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares hilarious video of Jools dancing in the kitchen

petal-oliver-ballet
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Petal growing up

Last year, Jools penned a heartfelt message, telling her fans she is going to cherish every moment with her children before they grow up into adults. Sharing a snap of Petal going to a ballet class, the doting mother wrote: "These days I shall miss the most when she grows up. I remember going through the ballet phase with each of my girls (and Bud for that matter)!!"

RELATED: Look back at Jools and Jamie Oliver's wedding

"I loved getting there slightly earlier to pick them up so I could catch a glimpse of them dancing and I loved walking home with them, hand in hand discussing all the important things in their little world," she added. "With Pops off to Uni next year I will cherish these moments always xxx."

jamie-oliver-wife-jools-children
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Father's Day 2019

To mark the special day, the Naked Chef star shared a series of photos from over the years, including one of himself and wife Jools with their eldest four children as they posed in their garden.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver secretly films wife Jools dancing in hilarious video

jamie-oliver-while-family
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

River's arrival

Just hours after announcing the safe arrival of youngest child River in August 2016, it was time for Jools and Jamie to return home. The couple looked ecstatic as they left London's Portland Hospital with their five children. They happily posed for photographers, who had been waiting outside.

GALLERY: Jamie Oliver's best dad moments in pictures

jamie-oliver-son-buddy
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Taking Buddy to school

The mum-of-five melted hearts when she revealed that she would "forever remember" picking up her then six-year-old son Buddy from school, and spoke about how happy the simple moment from her daily routine had made her feel. She said: "Will forever remember these moments. Picking Bud up from school, a beautiful, spring afternoon, a happy little boy with his violin on his back. The happiest moments of my day forever grateful."

READ: Jamie Oliver reveals why wife Jools is driving him mad in sweet post

jools-oliver-summer-family
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Summer 2018

When their summer holidays in 2018 came to an end, Jools reminisced about their time together with this gorgeous snap. "One of my absolute happiest memories of our summer," she wrote. "All full of cold and flu and this feels a little bit like a life time away, getting that back to school sinking feeling I had when I was little after every holiday and every Sunday night - not sure you ever shake that!!!"

WATCH: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

jools-oliver-kids-grandma
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Jools' mum Felicity's birthday

In Febraury 2019, the entire Oliver brood came together to spend some quality time with their grandmother. Jools shared a gorgeous photo from the day, featuring her glamorous mother Felicity and her grandchildren. "Happy happy birthday mum," she said at the time. "So happy we all got to spend a bit of time with you today not easy getting everyone to look the same way at the same time a wonderful granny and just a wonderful mum love you xxx."

GALLERY: 7 celebrity birthdays affected due to coronavirus pandemic

jamie-oliver-christmas
10/10
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...