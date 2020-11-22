﻿
10 Photos | Celebrities

I'm a Celebrity star Mo Farah and wife Tania's cutest family Instagram moments

Mo and Farah share four adorable children

Photo: © Instagram
Viewers have been loving Mo Farah on I'm a Celebrity so far - but how much do you know about his family life?

The champion athlete, whose luxury item is a poster from his four children, often shares snaps of them ad his wife Tania on Instagram, so take a look at their sweet family photo album here...

Who is Mo Farah's wife?

Mo and Tania Farah got married in 2010 after a long-term romance. She is also a keen runner, and previously told The Sun: "At the end of 2015 after I had my son, I wanted a new challenge. I made a commitment to run a half marathon in 2016 in two hours.

"I did my first in 1 hour 51 minutes then I got the bug! “As a teenager, I competed nationally in the javelin and the furthest I ran was 800m, so it wasn’t the same conditioning as now.”

Photo: © Instagram
They are parents to Rhianna, 14, twins Aisha and Amani, eight, and five-year-old son Hussein. Although he's not Rhianna's biological father, Mo has stated previously that he treats her as his own. 

Photo: © Instagram
Introducing Hussein exclusively in HELLO! Magazine back in 2015, Mo joked: "I wanted Arsenal to be his middle name, but Tania wasn't having it." 

Photo: © Instagram
"Reunited and it feels so good". The couple often spend long periods of time apart due to Mo's rigorous training regimes.  

Photo: © HELLO!
Mo, who was born in Somalia and has become the most successful British athlete in British history, told HELLO!: "Growing up I would never have though I'd be a double Olympic champion, with a lovely home and beautiful kids."

Photo: © Instagram
"Oh my days…!! I did it for Rhianna.. My daughter!!! This is for my family!"

Photo: © Instagram
Tania and Mo relocated to Portland, Oregon in the US so he could train with the prestigious Nike Oregon Project. 

Photo: © Instagram
But that doesn't mean he wants Hussein to compete for the USA one day. He added: "I want him to know his roots."

Mo celebrated Hussein's birthday with a sweet album of photos back in August, and wrote: "Happy birthday son....!!! I can’t believe you are five today...!" 

Rhianna celebrated her 15th birthday in July, and Mo wrote: "Happy birthday @rhianna.farah Hope you have an amazing day!" 

