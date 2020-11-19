Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jessica Plummer? Here's all you need to know The castle campmate has had quite the career

We're loving this years of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!, in particular getting to know all of the twelve celebrities who have entered the camp at Gwrych Castle.

One of those famous faces is Eastenders actress Jessica Plummer. While we know a little bit about the star, what else is there to know? We did some investigating...

Jessica Plummer: music career

Prior to landing her role in TV acting, Jessica was known for being in girl group Neon Jungle. The band formed in 2013 and had hits with songs such as Braveheart and Trouble.

Their debut album, Welcome to the Jungle, was released in 2014 and reach number eight in the UK albums charts. However, the band decided to go their separate ways and split in 2015.

Jessica with her former Neon Jungle bandmates

Jessica Plummer: acting career

After her stint in the music world, Jessica decided to pursue acting. She had small roles in shows such as Wizards vs Aliens and How to Talk to Girls at Parties.

Jessica then went on to land her role in Eastenders as Chantelle Atkins, but her character was killed off earlier this year in a domestic abuse storyline.

The I'm a Celeb star played Chantelle in Eastenders

Jessica Plummer: personal life

Jessica is currently single, but the actress has a four-year-old daughter, Noa, with her ex-partner, Jaz. Jessica usually keeps her private life out of the spotlight, but she has posted adorable snaps of her and her daughter on social media.

Before heading to Wales for the show, the actress posted a gorgeous snap of the mum and daughter duo, writing: "Noa Lily. We have spent the last 15 days together in our own little bubble.

Jessica with her daughter, Noa

"We have played games, baked cakes, bounced on the trampoline, watched all your favourite movies - basically done everything that you want to do and I have loved every second of it. Now it's time to part ways for a little while, luckily I'm not flying all the way to Australia!

"You will be on my mind every single second of every single day. 4 nights is currently the longest I've not woken up to your little face inches from mine, telling me to stop breathing so much because I'm blowing on you!"

