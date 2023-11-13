'Thoughtful' Jill Scott praised by I'm a Celebrity co-stars for her acts of kindness in the jungle

Jill Scott is one of the most decorated players in the England Women's team, and was one of the Lionesses who won the nail-biting Euro 2022 final.

The 36-year-old kicked off her football career with her home city's women's team before joining Everton Women in 2006 and Manchester City in 2013.

Other career highlights include winning the Women's Super League title with City in 2017, scoring England's winner against the Netherlands in the Euro 2009 semi-finals, and representing Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

© Getty Ellen White and Jill Scott of England lift the trophy during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany in 2022

It's safe to say Jill is part of the success that is continuing to inspire the next generation of women's footballers. Since their triumph and being the runners-up at the World Cup this summer, young girls across the UK are getting into football even more after being inspired by the England women's team.

Her contribution to sport was rewarded as she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours, for services to women's football.

And in August last year, Jill retired as England's second-most capped international footballer (men and women). At the time, she said: "I may be saying my goodbyes to football, but we're going to make this a celebration. No sad faces! We've had too much fun for any tears."

A few months later, fans got to see a more personal side to her when she appeared on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, where she was eventually crowned queen of the jungle.

© Shutterstock Scarlette Douglas and Jill Scott on I'm a Celebrity last year

One of her campmates, Scarlette Douglas, reveals what sets Jill apart from all the sporting heroes. "Jill Scott is one of the best people I know," she told HELLO! "There are sportspeople who stand out not for their skill on the pitch and prowess in the arena, and whilst Jill has clearly been one of the most successful people in her field in her generation, what sets her apart from others is her compassion and kindness."

Reflecting on their time together in the jungle, the TV presenter added: "After being fortunate enough to meet and get to know her in the jungle, I am proud to be able to call Jill a friend. She displayed so many thoughtful and considerate moments. She was always complementary, always wanting to learn something new and always wanting to help others no matter how hungry - or hangry she was!

"My most memorable occasion was when Jill created little football T-shirts for us all out of our ration bags and gave us each numbers and positions on Jungle United FC. True to form, she gave us all positive, motivating and encouraging words. Her can-do mentality, inclusive nature and uplifting spirit are infectious, things that I try to bring into my own personality."

© Shutterstock Jill Scott and Owen Warner during the I'm a Celebrity final

Fellow jungle friend, Owen Warner, went on to describe Jill as his "big sister". He shared with HELLO!: "Jill helps me with everything. She's like my big sister. Everyone Jill meets, she's thinking, 'Who would this person get on with that I know?' Everywhere Jill goes she's trying to help everyone around her.

"She's only about 20 minutes down the road from me. It's so nice, I can just nip around and see her. Whenever I do see her, it's always nice to have a good catch up."

About being in the jungle with her, the soap star added: "I would have been going crazy in there if it wasn't for Jill. Everyone had good fun and a good laugh together but me and Jill could be immature together. It felt like we were little kids in this whole camp full of adults. It was nice to have that escape with her."

It's not hard to see why Jill won the hearts of the nation – and her campmates. Seann Walsh even joked with HELLO!: "When I wanted to build a table in the jungle, she helped me find the sticks to do it. Has there been a greater sign of generosity in the last 12 months? I don’t think so."

Away from the spotlight, Jill is also preparing for her own nuptials. She is engaged to fiancée Shelly Unitt, who is the younger sister of former England footballer Rachel Unitt. Whilst details of their early relationship remain private, it's thought that the couple established a close bond thanks to their shared passion for football.

© Shutterstock Proud Shelly greeted Jill after she was announced as the winner

Shelly, 38, expressed her pride over Jill's achievements, telling HELLO!: "Jill sees the best in others and never judges, it is not what she does it's who she is, and that is truly one of Jill’s best strengths. She never judges and always puts me and others before herself and that’s what I love about her."

