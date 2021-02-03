Larry King
Broadcasting legend Larry King died in January at the age of 87. His representative confirmed the TV star, who had been hospitalised with COVID-19, had passed away at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.
A statement on Larry's Twitter page read in part: "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.
"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programmes, and himself merely an unbiased conduit between the guests and audience.
"Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions."