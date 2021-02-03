﻿
Celebrities who have sadly passed away in 2021

Photo: © Getty Images
Fans have said goodbye to a number of stars this year, from national treasure Captain Sir Tom Moore to veteran TV host Larry King. Take a look at the celebrities we've sadly lost in 2021…

Captain Sir Tom Moore

Fundraising hero and war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore passed away on 2 February. His family announced the heartbreaking news on Twitter, by sharing a photo with the simple caption: "Captain Sir Tom Moore 1920 – 2021."

Captain Tom had contracted pneumonia and also tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the 100-year-old being hospitalised at Bedford Hospital. He passed away surrounded by his family.

The national treasure, who raised nearly £33m for NHS Charities Together, became a shining beacon of hope for the British public during the pandemic. He won hearts when he walked 100 laps of his garden at home – a target he had set to complete for his 100th birthday in April 2020. He had initially hoped to raise £1,000 for the challenge and ended up raking in millions more to help frontline workers.

He was knighted by the Queen for his tremendous efforts in July 2020 during a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Photo: © Getty Images
Larry King

Broadcasting legend Larry King died in January at the age of 87. His representative confirmed the TV star, who had been hospitalised with COVID-19, had passed away at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

A statement on Larry's Twitter page read in part: "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programmes, and himself merely an unbiased conduit between the guests and audience.

"Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions."

Photo: © Getty Images
Dustin Diamond

Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond, best remembered as Screech, died aged 44 in February following a battle with stage four lung cancer. NBC's statement revealed that Dustin was diagnosed just three weeks before his death, and in that time, the cancer had managed to spread throughout his system.

Tributes from his former co-stars poured in, including from Mario Lopez, who played Slater on the high school TV series. "Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on..." Mario wrote.

Co-star Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly Kapowski, also shared on Instagram: "I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star Dustin Diamond's passing. Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin."

Photo: © Rex
Mick Norcross

Mick, who starred in The Only Way is Essex, died by suicide at home in January. Kirk Norcross' father was known for his stint on the reality TV show as well as managing Essex nightclub, Sugar Hut.

Police and paramedics attended to the scene in Bulphan, Essex but Mick, 57, was sadly pronounced dead. His death was treated as non-suspicious.

Photo: © Getty Images
Albert Roux

At the start of the year, Masterchef star Michel Roux Jr confirmed his father, renowned chef Albert Roux, had died at the age of 85.

"The Roux family has announced the sad passing of Albert Roux, OBE, KFO, who had been unwell for a while, at the age 85 on 4th January 2021," the family's statement read. "Albert is credited, along with his late brother Michel Roux, with starting London's culinary revolution with the opening of Le Gavroche in 1967."

His son Michel Roux Jr added: "He was a mentor for so many people in the hospitality industry, and a real inspiration to budding chefs, including me."

Albert was best known for opening Le Gavroche in 1967, a restaurant which has been credited for changing the way Britons eat. He launched the restaurant with his younger brother Michel, who died in March 2020 aged 78.

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry Brant

Stephanie Seymour's son Harry Brant sadly passed away in January at the age of 24. Harry was the middle of three children born to the supermodel and her ex-husband, businessman Peter Brant. He died suddenly of an accidental overdose, his loved ones confirmed to the New York Times.

Harry's family also said in a statement: "We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.

"Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Harry was known for pushing the boundaries of gender stereotypes and modelled for the likes of Balmain and Italian Vogue. Along with his older brother, Peter Brant II, he founded a unisex makeup line with MAC, releasing collections in both 2015 and 2016.

He had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

