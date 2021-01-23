Larry King dies aged 87 - details

Broadcasting legend Larry King has died at the age of 87.

His representative confirmed the star - who had recently been hospitalised with COVID-19 - had passed away at Cedars Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

A statement on Larry’s Twitter page read: "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

Larry's representative released a statement on the late star's social media

"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programmes, and himself merely an unbiased conduit between the guests and audience.

"Whether he was interviewing a US president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions.

Larry was a proud father

"He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief. Larry's interviews from his 25-year run on CNN’s “Larry King Live” and his Ora Media programmes "Larry King Now" and "Politicking with Larry King" are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world and remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and earliest 21st centuries.

The statement continued: "Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children, Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

"Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time."

His cause of death has not been confirmed.

