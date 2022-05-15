﻿
2022 Juno Awards: All the must-see red carpet looks

The stars were out in style this year!

The Juno Awards returned to Toronto on May 14 and 15 for the first time since 2011, honouring the country's biggest hitmakers over the last year. The event was also back to an in-person format, taking over Budweiser Stage on the city's waterfront. 

And an in-person event means a red carpet was also in store! Stars like Avril Lavigne, Brett Kissel and many others showcased their best style across two nights. 

Kim's Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu hosted the big broadcast event on Sunday evening. He looked great as he walked the red carpet, showing off his lovely pink suit! 

Keep scrolling to see some of the best looks across both days of fun!

Avril looked stunning in a strapless leather dress, which she paired with black heels and brand new orange highlights in her hair. She had fiancé Mod Sun with her, proudly sporting his green hair, and they looked like such a great pair! 

Shawn Mendes cast a cool and collected vibe in his suit with a V-neck shirt. 

Canadian hip-hop legend Maestro Fresh Wes looked handsome in a brown suit, which he paired with a matching fedora. 

Humanitarian Award winner Susan Aglukark looked lovely in a traditional Inuit outfit on Saturday. 

Roots singer/songwriter Allison Russell looked gorgeous in a form-fitting dress with a beautiful print on Saturday. 

Ann Pornell, known for her work on The Baroness Von Sketch Show, chose a unique metallic look for her co-hosting of the opening night on Saturday. 

Reggae up-and-comer Kairo McLean, just 13 years old, credited his mom with his red suit jacket and entire look on Saturday. 

Album and Artist of the Year nominee JP Saxe looked snazzy in a special suit. 

Country star Brett Kissel shone brightly in a special jacket and all-black look on Saturday. 

Pop star Charlotte Cardin showed off her style with a leather jacket and pants on Saturday. 

R&B singer Savannah Ré chose a powerful leather look for her red carpet appearance on Saturday. 

Cree and Salish singer/songwriter Tia Wood, who introduced Avril before her performance, looked stunning in a dress by Toronto-based Indigenous designer Lesley Hampton on Sunday. 

Breakthrough Artist of the Year winner Jessia looked gorgeous and radiant in a pink dress with a matching coat. 

