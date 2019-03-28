Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph enjoys Fiddler on the Roof at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club The sell-out play is on at London’s Playhouse Theatre

TV actress and Birds of a Feather favourite Lesley Joseph and Coronation Street star Les Dennis were among the guests at HELLO!'s exclusive theatre club on Wednesday night. Hosted by HELLO! Assistant Editor Alexandra Wilby, Lesley – who is no stranger to the stage herself - enjoyed a night out at the Playhouse Theatre watching the sell-out play, Fiddler on the Roof.

Lesley Joseph and Les Dennis waiting to take their seats

Also at the event was soprano singer Natalie Rushdie, joined by her friend Georgina Cohen, both eagerly waiting to take their seats. "I’ve never seen [the play] before, but I can’t wait to. I love the theatre," she said. Actress Helen Lederer, famed for her role as Catriona in Absolutely Fabulous, attended the star-studded event too, telling HELLO! "Oh, I adore theatre!"

Natalie Rushdie and friend before curtains up

After the performance classical star Natalie took to Instagram to share how brilliant the performance was. "Wow… it was sensational," she wrote alongside an image of the set to her 19.3k followers. "The energy of the cast was out of this world… the vocals were all outstanding," she added.

This popular and long-standing performance is on at The Playhouse Theatre direct from its sold-out run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, for a strictly limited time. The story of The Fiddler on the Roof is a classic, and one of old traditions and young love coming head-to-head in a dramatic collision.

Helen Lederer before the performance

The lead character Tevye is confused by his daughter’s choice of husband, forcing him to alter his ways and be open to new possibilities as his close-knit community deals with the winds of change blowing through their little village.

The audience were left enraptured by the iconic music, including ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker, Matchmaker’, ‘Sunrise, Sunset’ and ‘If I Were a Rich Man’. Other guests on the red carpet included Gabby Logan, three-time SAG Award-winner Lesley Nicol, Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner, comedian and novelist David Baddiel, West end musical theatre actress Hannah Waddingham and Olivier award-winning actor Michael Jibson.