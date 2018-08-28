M&S launches extra-special Macmillan Colin the Caterpillar so there's no excuse not to get involved "Course, I didn't actually bake this one - I got it at Marks and Spencer - but the point is…"

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is just around the corner, and although we’re already feeling inspired by Bake Off to get creative in the kitchen, we’ve unfortunately set off the fire alarm one too many times when attempting a simple Victoria sponge to have us feeling confident at attempting. But, as we still want to get involved (because, cake), Marks & Spencer has very kindly come to the rescue. Their iconic Colin the Caterpillar cake has had a little makeover especially for Macmillan Cancer Support, so you can still participate in the fun, without the messy kitchen.

The regular Colin has had a bright makeover

The Coffee Morning Colin is just as tasty as our regular friend, but is complete with brand new purple feet and green and purple sprinkles. For Macmillan’s flagship fundraising event, the cake will be available for the whole month of September and costs £7, with 10% of sales going to the charity. There will also be a host of other treats such as mini Colin cakes, Macmillan doughnuts, and classic cakes on offer with the same donation, so you can really bring a spread to your coffee morning.

The Coffee Morning is a brilliant way to get involved in fundraising

However, we don’t recommend taking inspiration from that scene in Calendar Girls when Chris admits to Annie that she brings a Marks & Spencer cake to a WI event - your colleagues have probably seen enough Colins so we’re afraid you can’t pass it off as your own. But if it means that we’re enjoying some treats and raising money for a good cause (and not worrying about our lopsided icing skills), then sign us up.

Marks & Spencer has been the headline partner of the event since 2010, and raised a whopping £3.5million last year, which is enough to fund 65 Macmillan professionals for a year. These professionals are "a lifeline for many patients and their families; giving crucial emotional support, helping manage treatment side effects and sharing practical advice like diet and lifestyle tips". So get your friends and colleagues to get involved, as almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way, and the need for support is constantly growing.

