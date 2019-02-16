Exclusive: Rebecca Adlington reveals her top tips for a healthy diet

An Olympic gold medallist, Rebecca Adlington is no stranger to the world of diet and fitness. Now, as the sports champion supports Superdrug's #TeamMe campaign, she has opened up about her top tips for a balanced diet – and the importance of thinking about what you eat. We caught up with the Olympic gold medallist, who gave us an exclusive look into her healthy diet…

Rebecca Adlington shared her healthy diet tips

One of her favourite 'superfoods' is avocado

"For me, I love avocados and stuff like that. Obviously they are high in fat - it is one of those difficult things - but I'm not going to tell you to eat four avocados, and certainly, be careful what you're eating it with. For me, it's great to just have a bit of avocado with some eggs or something like that, because it does fill you. I think a lot of things, when you're eating fruit and vegetables, you're kind of hungry an hour after, whereas things that last and can help you survive the whole day are obviously better. I love avocado and eggs, simple things."

She makes her own granola once a week

"It takes virtually 20 minutes to make my own granola and it's there for the week. I know it's not got much sugar in, a small bit of coconut oil and a small bit of maple syrup in it and that's it. That's all the sugars that are in there, rather than supermarket bought ones which are full of sugar - not the best thing for you. Everyone thinks, 'Hey I'm being really healthy by eating granola and muesli' and then actually you read the packet and it's really not."

The star often shares snaps of her healthy meals on her Instagram account

She tries to cook from scratch as much as possible

"I love cooking anyway. I tend to cook things from scratch. Don't get me wrong – I don't go too far. I think some things it's like, 'There's a million ingredients in it and it's just too hard!' and you just want something quick and you just want something simple. That's why I think the way you cook things is really, really important. Just swapping things out. I always eat gluten-free pasta or whole wheat pasta instead of white, dodgy pasta that fills you up. It's just simple things like that that I've really changed and I think are really important."

She makes sure to get enough vitamins

"For myself, especially with nutrition, you can get a lot of your vitamins and minerals. I take a multi-vitamin every single day. I've got into the habit of that through pregnancy, through taking a folic acid tablet every day – I just carried on."

The sportswoman revealed she continued taking vitamins after her pregnancy

She isn't too strict on herself

"I don't pig out on takeaways every single week – don't get me wrong, I have a slice of cake if I go out for dinner. I'm not totally strict on myself, I just think everything in moderation."

She uses Instagram for inspiration

"Mine's food, like I just got the new Deliciously Ella and Hemsley + Hemsley which I absolutely love. I'm a massive fan of theirs. It's just for recipes – I cook their recipes quite a lot and stuff like that. And the personal trainer Richard Tidmarsh. He's Millie Mackintosh's coach, her strength and conditioning one."

Rebecca and Stefanie Reid are leading Superdrug's new #TeamMe campaign