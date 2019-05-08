Lisa Snowdon reveals she uses chopsticks to stay slim The TV star spoke about mealtimes in a new interview

Lisa Snowdon always looks super stylish and is applauded for her down-to-earth body confident attitude, but it seems the star does watch her weight as many women do. In a new interview, the model and TV presenter revealed a very surprising way she stays slim – and it must prove tricky at some mealtimes. Lisa isn't a big fan of cutlery when it comes to eating and instead prefers to use an alternative method: chopsticks. Lisa told Closer magazine: "If I’m hungry and I use a fork, I shovel food in like an absolute cannibal, but with chopsticks, I chew more and it takes longer. It’s a good method to trick myself into eating less."

Wow, must be tricky with foods like couscous and peas. Lisa also says she's very anti using scales to weigh herself and judges her weight by how her clothes fit her. The star focusses on portion control and restricting carbohydrates after 6 in the evening.

MORE: Where is the First Dates restaurant? And, can you actually eat there?

Loading the player...

Watch Prue Leith share her food hacks

Lisa likes to share photos of her latest outfits and some of the meals she eats on her Instagram page. On Tuesday, the former girlfriend of George Clooney posted a snap of a plate of fish and chips with mushy peas from her break in Whitby. She wrote: "Is it wrong that I could eat this all again, right now for breakfast? I mean I’d heard they were good up here, but I had no idea... Bloody delicious and yes before you ask I did try the chips at the magpie too. Actually preferred Mister Chips."

MORE: Joe Sugg bought Strictly's Dianne Buswell the most epic 30th birthday cake – take a look

Photo credit: Instagram/ Lisa Snowdon

In June 2018, Lisa spoke about dressing for the beach to suit your figure. She posted: "It’s all about finding a good swimsuit, bikini or a tankini with tummy support if you need it, underwire for your boobs and great cover-ups, whether it’s kimonos, kaftans or sarongs. We all put so much pressure on ourselves to be beach body ready, the dieting, tanning, lashes, hair the working out, it’s endless and so expensive but in reality when we get away after that first day on the beach, who really cares? Holidays are meant to be fun, relaxed, eating and drinking whatever and whenever! Life is too short.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.